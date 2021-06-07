Woody and Amani from MAFS New Orleans show off their wild style at exclusive NOLA event

Woody and Amani look regal posing for the Munaluchi Winter 2021 issue. Pic credit: @_easyaa/Instagram

Woody and Amani made a major fashion statement at The Cocktail Experience, debuting their head-turning outfits at the exclusive party.

The Married at First Sight Season 11 couple complimented each other in equally bright colors and futuristic fashions and pulled off the looks like only they can.

The poised pair took photos and posted fun-filled Instagram stories while attending the lively bar event, further proving that the two know how to party and have a great time anywhere they go. Even as strangers on their wedding day, Woody and Amani were able to effortlessly party together and bask in the moment.

Attending The Cocktail Experience over the weekend, the beloved duo’s outfits were almost as loud, lively, and mesmerizing as the electric party atmosphere at the event.

Amani went with a sultry look, showing some skin in just a silver reflective jacket by Amaya Johne Designs. For her bottoms she wore green shorts with a colorful print.

She accessorized the bold outfit with strappy black heels and a silver necklace as the centerpiece of the look. Her makeup looked flawlessly matte with a soft eyebrow and deep red lip.

Married at First Sight Season 11 star, Woody, wears attention-grabbing pants

Woody’s vibrant personality reflected in his outfit and jewelry, wearing a navy print long-sleeve shirt with an open chest, which appears to be one of his signature style choices.

Woody also stood out in unique white pants from Amaya Johne Designs and neon green sneakers. The “ammunition” pants include a series of embellishments, creating an innovative multidimensionality.

Woody and Amani both rocked luscious carefree curls and dark sunglasses, radiating the cool confidence that the two have both as individuals and as a power couple.

The New Orleans couple captured the hearts of the MAFS audience during their time on the series. Not only were Woody and Amani so compatible that fans wondered if they were planted on the show, the pair also continually served notably fashion forward style from head to toe each episode.

Woody and Amani continue to share their lives with the world

Evoking the most love and investment from fans than any other couple on the series; Woody and Amani have found various ways to allow fans to follow their love story. They let people into their lives through their YouTube channel, social media, and appearances on Married at First Sight specials and Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam.

In an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Woody expressed that Pastor Cal gave him input that still resonates with him to this day and contributes to the success of Woody and Amani’s marriage. Woody stated that Pastor Cal advised him, “When having a conversation or disagreement with your spouse, you should approach the conversation with an objective tone not a tone of wanting to be right or wrong. It will help you come to a solution and not an argument.”

Now, having headed into year two of marriage, the lovable couple still appear compatible inside and out, from their personalities to their fashion sense.

Considering Woody and Amani took the bold risk to get married at first sight, it’s no surprise the couple would take such bold fashion risks during their outings as well.

Married at First Sight returns on Wednesday July 21, at 8/7c on Lifetime