Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship exclusive: Travis Mills and Rahne Jones track down Diontre

Travis Mills and Rahne Jones are helping expose the truth. Pic credit: MTV

MTV has a brand new show premiering on Tuesday night, and it’s going to be a wild ride.

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship features Travis Mills and Rahne Jones as hosts who are on a mission to find the truth for those forced into secret relationships by their significant other.

This series looks to be part Catfish: The TV Show and part Cheaters, as Travis and Rahne expose the ugly truths surrounding these well-kept (until now!) secrets.

In this Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, Travis and Rahne make a plan to check out Diontre’s apartment so they can collect clues about what is going on.

But when they knock on the door, they learn that he doesn’t even live there anymore. Instead, the roommate reveals that Diontre moved to Los Angeles two months ago to live with his girlfriend. That’s interesting because his secret girlfriend is the one who sent them to this address and apparently, she has no idea that her boyfriend moved away to live with another woman!

Get ready for the confrontation because one thing Travis and Rahne will be doing on Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship is confront the partners of these secret boyfriends and girlfriends. We can’t wait to see what happens when they track Diontre down and put him on blast.

Check out the clip below and tune in tomorrow for the series premiere.

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship premieres on Tuesday, April 26 at 9/8c on MTV.

