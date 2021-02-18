Heather Martin breaks her silence about The Bachelor elimination and fans show massive support

Heather Martin speaks out after Bachelor elimination. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor star Heather Martin surprised Matt James on The Bachelor.

She wanted her chance with Matt because she saw him as the perfect partner for her.

She revealed that her best friend, Hannah Brown, had only said good things about him and Heather wanted to meet him and show him that she was committed to the process.

But Matt decided to send Heather home out of respect for the other women.

Now, Heather is speaking out about the experience and it’s clear that she has the support of Bachelor Nation.

Heather Martin issues long statement about Bachelor appearance

On social media, Heather issued a long statement, where she revealed that life can be crazy and that she hadn’t anticipated that she would end up on The Bachelor – again.

“Fear has held me back from so many things in life. It has stopped me from going after what I want and the things I felt called to…. BUT that is something I will no longer let control me. I am actively working on facing my fears each day and not letting the worry about what other people may think of me stop me from anything,” she wrote on Instagram.

In her statement, Heather also revealed that this year was all about facing her fears and living every day without regrets.

“It took me coming to a point where I had full, wholehearted trust that God has a plan and he will use everything for good. So instead of shrinking back in fear, I want to always step out in faith (even when I’m terrified) and be part of that plan. And I know not everything will work out and some doors will be closed, but by taking chances and facing my fears head on, I will be able to live a life without regret, knowing I fully embraced life and everything it had to offer without letting anything pass me by,” she continued.

Heather pointed out that she realized that she could get her heart broken, but at least she had clarity and no regrets.

Heather Martin gets support from Bachelor Nation

While Heather’s time on The Bachelor was short lived, many former contestants are speaking out in support of her decision to pursue Matt James.

Demi Burnett from Bachelor In Paradise revealed she looked up to Heather and Heather was a person she wanted to be more like. Demi also shared her thoughts about how everyone treated her, slamming the other women on the show.

Katie Thurston, who was also eliminated from The Bachelor, revealed she was also blindsided by Matt during Monday’s episode, as she was sent home during a one-on-one date.

Some fans questioned why Hannah didn’t give Heather Matt’s number instead of putting her through the entire process of crashing The Bachelor.

It’s clear that Bachelor Nation is protective of Heather. Dylan Barbour went on a Twitter rant, slamming the Bachelor producers for not caring about the mental health of contestants. Many people thought he was slamming the franchise because of the way producers handled Heather’s time on The Bachelor this season.

Things didn’t end there.

Bachelor producers claimed that Heather thought Matt James was her future husband, adding that she pushed to see him on the show and seemed determined to make it happen.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.