Heather Gay has epic response to transgender comments

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay says she’s not offended by those who question if she’s transgender. Pic credit: Bravo

The first season of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is coming to an end, and the ladies have certainly made an impression on RHOSLC fans.

Among those RHOSLC castmates attracting the most attention and conversation is fan-favorite Heather Gay.

Early on in the season, rumors swirled from RHOSLC haters. with one of those rumors being that Heather is transgender.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Speaking to Housewives Nightcap hosts Emily Orozco and Lauren Herbert, Heather addressed the rumors once again and talked about the impact of such a rumor.

Heather isn’t offended by the ‘transgender’ question

During her chat with Housewives Nightcap, Heather was asked about the comments questioning if she is transgender.

“In earlier episodes, when we were first introduced to you, someone commented asking you if you were transgender. A lot of people would have perhaps been offended by that. Sometimes people do react that way,” Emily started.

She continued to praise Heather for the way she responded to the comment.

“You had the most beautiful, kind response, saying that you actually are not offended by that. You love the trans community and we should all support them. I just wanted to ask you, you know, what has the reaction been since then. Because I really do feel like you’ve become a gay icon.”

“You know, the transgender thing is really interesting because, you know, I certainly get a lot of, a lot of remarks and comments about me looking transgender or looking masculine or looking not as feminine as people would want,” Heather responded. “And, you know, I’m not transgender, but if I were and I was trying to present as a woman, like throw me a bone man.”

Heather says she’s an ‘ally’ to the trans community

Heather continued to explain why it can be damaging to out a trans person.

“Don’t call me out, you know what I mean? Like if I’m working through it and I want to be accepted as the gender that I feel I am, then I don’t want people scrutinizing it,” she said.

Heather further elaborated by acknowledging how much easier it is for her as a cis-gendered woman to accept those questions, but that also means she has a responsibility to speak up.

“So, it’s much easier for me as a cis-gendered woman to be an ally and an advocate because they’re criticizing me and I have nothing to hide about my, you know, gender, nor does someone that’s transgender, but you know what I’m saying?” she continued

“It’s just like, it gives you great empathy. And also makes you realize how much scrutiny and criticism can affect you, you know, self-esteem and your self-identity.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.