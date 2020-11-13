Heather Gay blasts RHOSLC hater who suggests she is transgender

Heather Gay is getting a lot of praise from the LGBTQ+ community and their allies for her response to a fan who suggested she was transgender.

A social media critic asked The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, “Could you share more about your transition from male to female? You’re going to inspire SO MANY PEOPLE!”

Rather than attacking the follower, Heather responded elegantly and said, “I’m happy to be an advocate for the transgender community if it helps! I’m not transgender but I don’t consider it an insult to be called trans either. Let’s bring as much awareness as possible to the LGBTQ community! I’m here for it”

Heather recently did an interview with Page Six and mentioned her desire to be a gay icon.

She said, “Oh my gosh, I’ve been praying my whole life to become a gay icon. If the gays will take me I will carry the badge of honor.”

The interaction was retweeted by a fan of Heather’s who praised her for her response followed by several comments from other followers who appreciated Heather’s support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Fans show appreciation for Heather

Several followers appreciated Heather’s response to the internet troll.

One fan wrote, “Now THAT’S how you handle a troll. Brilliant”

Another replied to the post in agreement and said, “I’m obsessed with her response. People are so nasty but she didn’t even make it about herself. Love it!”

One follower liked the comment so much it made them look forward to the premiere. They wrote, “Handled like a pro! Can’t wait to see her on the show”

Heather’s story

Aside from putting haters in their place and supporting the LGBTQ+ community, Heather presented herself as a well-put-together mother of three girls.

While she was born into the Mormon religion, she admitted she follows her own guidelines.

Recently divorced, Heather originally married into a family that was considered “Mormon royalty.” Her ex-husband, who has remained anonymous so far, inherited money from Howard Hughes’ estate and Heather claimed her family was “worth billions.”

She is also the co-owner of Beauty Lab + Laser, a cosmetic medical practice that is now valued at more than $20 million dollars.

Between being an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and living by her own set of rules, it looks like Heather’s storyline is sure to make for an interesting season.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.