Hazel Cagalitan posts warm New Year’s video with Tarik Myers despite their nasty breakup allegations

Hazel posted a video reconnecting with Tarik for New Year’s Eve which shocked 90 Day Fiance fans who have witnessed their breakup on social media. Pic credit: TLC

In a major narrative shift, 90 Day Fiance alum Hazel Cagalitan posted a New Year’s Eve video with estranged husband Tarik Myers amid their nasty and public social media feud depicting their breakup.

It appears that the couple is back together spending quality, and happy-looking, time celebrating the new year and maybe even starting a new chapter in their relationship.

With the ugly allegations of abuse that Hazel threw at Tarik, and Tarik’s Instagram outbursts calling Hazel out and insinuating that she was only in the marriage for a green card, they have a lot of ground to cover before they can be in a healthy place with each other.

Hazel Cagalitan posted a New Year’s video with Tarik Myers amid their breakup allegations

Hazel revived #tarzel for the New Year’s Eve video she posted with her estranged husband Tarik.

The video was originally shared on TikTok but also got a lot of attention after Hazel shared it on Instagram.

The video featured Hazel dancing in front of Tarik as they counted down to the New Year.

Hazel captioned the post, “When all negativity gets left in 2021, 2022 be like…. Happy New Year everyone (happy and winking emojis).”

90 Day Fiance fans were shocked that Hazel Cagalitan and Tarik Myers appear to be back together

90 Day Fiance and #tarzel fans have been taken on a roller coaster ride this last month with Tarik and Hazel as they hurled toxic and personal jabs at each other and their marriage.

That’s why the comments section of Hazel’s post featured a mix of 90 Day followers who were both surprised and optimistic about the reunification of the cross-culture couple.

One of the top comments read, “Happy New year (crown emoji) you have really taught us to mind our business.”

Another onlooker wrote, “Yesssss that’s how you shut down negativity.”

Someone else remarked, “I’m glad to see y’all working it out!!!”

Pic credit: @illipina26/Instagram

90 Day fans will have to stay tuned to find out if this reunion between Tarik and Hazel will stand the test of time and criticism.

Hazel and Tarik also have Tarik’s young daughter with autism to consider in their marriage drama as well as Hazel’s son in the Philippines who she hopes to bring to America.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.