Hazal Cagalitan makes accusations against Tarik Myers, claiming mental and emotional abuse

Hazel made some serious claims on social media that are presumably about Tarik amid their breakup. Pic credit: TLC

After a little under a year and a half of marriage, 90 Day Fiance alumni couple Tarik and Hazel have split up and their breakup is getting messy on social media.

Tarik was the first one to put some details of the end of their marriage on Instagram and Hazel just countered with her own dig via her Instagram bio.

Tarik claimed that Hazel was no longer in Virginia where they live and that he did not know the people she was with but knew that she was going back to the Philippines because that was the only option for her at this point.

The beginning of Tarik and Hazel’s relationship was detailed on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days before they were featured on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

Hazel Cagalitan made suspicious claims aimed at estranged husband Tarik Myers

While Hazel didn’t come right out and attribute Tarik’s name to her accusations, unlike how he directly referenced her, it can all but be assumed that her remarks on Instagram are directed at Tarik.

After Tarik made statements against her on Instagram, Hazel changed up her Instagram bio.

In a strange font she cryptically wrote, “a real man won’t abuse his women mentally & emotionally. Real man won’t run his mouth [on] social media. Thruth prevail. #facts.”

If her words are accusations against Tarik then what she is saying carries serious consequences.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Hazel said some suspicious things in her changed Instagram bio. Pic credit: TLC

At this point, it is unclear what actually transpired between the two to make things go so awry. But if they continue at this pace of hurling accusations and speaking on their breakup, then onlookers should remain buckled up.

Hazel Cagalitan raised red flags against her marriage to Tarik Myers in the past

In April of 2021, Hazel sounded alarm bells for her followers on Instagram when she posted a frantic video of herself walking alone at night. The next day she apologized for concerning everyone and said she was just blowing off steam.

However, at that time she also deleted all traces of Tarik off her Instagram and took their famed #tarzel off her bio.

She ended restoring her pictures and connections with Tarik shortly after the dramatic display.

Tarik also filed for bankruptcy in January of 2021, claiming $475,000 in liabilities when he claimed to have an income of only $1400 a month. The stress of dier finances could have also contributed to the downfall of their marriage.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.