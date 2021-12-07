90 Day Fiance: Tarik Myers details breakup from Hazel Cagalitan

Tarik revealed to 90 Day Fiance fans details of his breakup with Hazel. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Tarik Myers let the 90 Day Fiance universe know that he and Hazel are officially no longer together by giving details in an Instagram story.

Tarik made claims about not knowing where Hazel was, and she will be headed back to the Philippines, where she is from.

The couple got married on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance in June of 2020, which means their marriage lasted only over a year. They had previously been featured on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days when Tarik traveled to the Philippines to meet her for the first time.

Tarik had given clues yesterday about a possible breakup with hurt feelings involved, and Hazel signaled trouble in the marriage back in April of 2021.

Tarik Myers confirms split from Hazel Cagalitan

Tarik used his Instagram story to confirm his split from Hazel and to send Hazel a personal message.

Tarik revealed, “Hazel does not live with me anymore. She said she is [in] another state with people I don’t know. She is going back to the Philippines. I do know that bc she has no choice.”

Tarik continued, “No matter what happened, I ask that you viewers and bloggers leave her alone. Please do not attack or harrass her like you’ve been doing for the last 3 years.”

His next story post seemed to be pointed at Hazel when he said, “Hazel. Use your head.”

Tarik and Hazel’s split also has consequences for Tarik’s young daughter with Autism, who grew attached to Hazel and is now losing a stepmom.

The former couple was also making plans to bring Hazel’s young son over to America as well.

Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan had a lot of jealousy in their marriage

A major storyline of their time on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance detailed Hazel’s desire to bring a girlfriend into their marriage. She revealed her bisexuality that season and even came out to her parents.

But when Tarik introduced the idea of rekindling what they had with their Thai ex-girlfriend Minty, Hazel didn’t want any part of it, but Tarik pushed it, and it drove a wedge in their marriage.

Hazel was jealous of the girls Tarik likes because he favors Thai women. The pair were unsuccessful in finding a match on dating apps as well.

Tarik and Hazel join the six other 90 Day couples who called it quits in 2021.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.