90 Day Fiance: Did Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan just break up?

90 Day Fiance alum Tarik Myers may have dropped a huge clue about how well his marriage to Hazel Cagalitan is doing.

The 47-year-old used his Instagram bio and posts to seemingly throw shade at 28-year old Hazel and let his followers know that he felt wronged.

He took their signature #Tarzel off his Instagram bio and replaced it with something sinister assumingly about Hazel.

Tarik has since deleted those angry and accusatory posts and the bio message and put his profile back to the way it was minus the #Tarzel.

Did Tarik Myers just signal his breakup from Hazel Cagalitan?

Tarik shared three of the same photo in three different posts that featured a woman’s legs walking in high heels with a banner over it saying, “Trust no one.”

Tarik’s multiple posts of the same suspicious thing really emphasized his point to those who saw his profile.

Things got even more interesting in Tarik’s bio description where he describes himself as a “24hourDad.”

He wrote next to that, “I can’t believe you’re a snake too.”

At the time Tarik changed his profile and made those posts, Hazel was still following him. He has since deleted the posts.

Hazel Cagalitan has pointed to troubled waters in her marriage to Tarik Myers before

Back in April of 2021 after their appearance on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, Hazel made some concerning posts and profile changes of her own that sent up red flags that her marriage to Tarik may have been in trouble.

Hazel posted a frantic video of herself walking alone in the dark sparking concern as to where Tarik was and if she was okay. The next day she apologized to fans and said she just needed to blow off steam. But she had also deleted all the pictures she had with Tarik off her Instagram, unfollowed him, and changed her bio to take out any mention of him.

Tarik’s Instagram remained unchanged at that time and Hazel put their wedding picture back on her page and added #Tarzel to her bio again.

In February of 2021, Tarik filed for bankruptcy for the third time which could have contributed to the couple’s marital issues. Tarik claimed in the most-recent filing that he had $475,000 in liabilities and only made $1400 a month.

