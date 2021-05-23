Has Andy Cohen been working out? Bravo fans go gaga over his latest photo

Fans are going gaga over Andy Cohen’s recent Instagram post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Andy Cohen had fans and followers shocked with his latest post to Instagram. The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host posted a snap of himself walking his old dog, Wacha, and fans couldn’t help but notice his fit physique.

The 52-year-old was sporting a yellow B-52’s graphic tee, paired with a set of short black shorts and flip flops.

While it’s adorable that Andy was able to reunite with his pup, Wacha, after announcing back in May that he would need to be rehomed, his fans and followers couldn’t help but comment on the fantastic shape of his body.

Fans go gaga over Andy’s latest Instagram post

The cute snap found Andy walking Wacha down the streets of New York, something they did frequently when Wacha was living with Andy.

However, what stood out more than the cute reunion was the great shape Andy’s body seems to be in. His defined arm and leg muscles took center stage in the photo — and fans were all for it!

He captioned the post, “Had the greatest hang with @therealwacha this week. He is so happy [two heart emojis]”

It didn’t take long for Andy’s fans and followers to show up with support of his muscular physique in the comments — most notably fans were drooling over Andy’s legs.

One follower wrote, “Forget the flip flops or the cute pup… them legs [heart eyes emoji]! Wew you are on [fire emoji]”

Pic credit: @bravoandy/Instagram

Another comment read, “Wacha looks so cute and happy! But DAAAUUUMMM them gams and pecks on Daddy Andy!!!! [praise hands, fire, and red heart emoji]”

Pic credit: @bravoandy/Instagram

And yet another follower commented, “Legs on point!! [fire emoji]”

Pic credit: @bravoandy/Instagram

It wasn’t just fans stopping by with supportive comments for the father of one. In fact, a few Bravo stars and previous WWHL guests showed up in the comments as well.

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’andra Simmons commented, “So handsome!”

Pic credit: @bravoandy/Instagram

“Didn’t even see Wacha in the picture, couldn’t get past the LEGS!” wrote Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant.

Pic credit: @bravoandy/Instagram

Andy’s reunion with Wacha comes after his heartwrenching rehoming

Back in May of 2020, Andy announced that he was going to be rehoming his beloved rescue dog, Wacha, after seven years together.

He uploaded a video of himself playing with Wacha and included a heart-wrenching caption explaining that while Wacha is Andy’s “pride and joy,” his occasional aggression made him a danger to his son, Ben.

Andy also clarified that if something were to happen between Ben and Wacha, there wouldn’t just be potentially devastating consequences for Ben, but the consequences for Wacha could also be “catastrophic.”

Thankfully, Andy shared that he was able to find a new permanent home for Wacha.

“The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone,” Andy’s caption read, in part.

So, seeing his most recent Instagram post with Wacha was a special moment for fans as well.

Pic credit: @BravoAndy/Instagram

“I thought about him recently. Happy you still visit him,” a fan commented.

Another wrote, “Such a relief to know he is happy and settled.”

Watch What Happens Live airs at 11/10c on Bravo.