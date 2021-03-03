D’Andra Simmons hates the misconception that she’s ‘angry all the time’

D’Andra Simmons is tired of people thinking that she’s angry. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons does not like the misconception that she’s an angry person and she has been trying to change that.

The brunette beauty has taken to meditation and consulting with a Shaman to help channel her anger.

And she recently admitted to having regrets about her reaction to things that have occurred in past episodes of the show.

One of those things involves her former friend LeeAnne Locken, who felt D’Andra’s wrath when she spoke about the Dallas socialite’s finances to another castmate.

Looking back, D’Andra shared that she should have handled that situation differently.

And she is determined that shed the angry image that RHOD fans may have of her.

D’Andra regrets ‘wild reaction’ to former friend LeeAnne Locken

The Real Housewives of Dallas star had a chat on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast and dished about the biggest misconception about her.

D’Andra admitted that fans think that she has issues with anger but denied that this is actually the case.

However, she did confess to having some over-the-top reactions to past events which may have given viewers the wrong impression.

One memorable moment came during Season 2 when LeeAnne Locken disclosed D’Andra’s financial information with another castmate.

“Instead of having such a wild reaction to her, I probably… [should have] sat her down and said ‘LeeAnne I’m really disappointed that you would do that to me. I thought we had a closer friendship and I just don’t understand why you would have told Kary since you guys do not have a friendship, please explain that to me,'” noted the RHOD star.

However, D’Andra blew up at her costar and they were never able to get their friendship back on track.

The confrontation may have also given fans the wrong impression of the Dallas Housewife.

“That would have set my next two years after that on a different trajectory. So now people are…looking back at that and now they’re getting to know the other side of me, knowing that I should have done things a little bit differently, and hopefully I will.”

D’Andra Simmons says she’s not an angry person

The Real Housewives of Dallas star continued to dish about how much her past reactions have shaped people’s opinions of her.

“That’s one thing I regret. I wish people didn’t think I was angry all the time,” confessed D’andra. “Calling me ‘D Anger’ and all that kinda stuff because… that’s not who I am.”

However, the RHOD star noted that she doesn’t like when people push her buttons because that brings out another side of her.

She continued, “But when you push my buttons enough, or if you continue to poke at me or continue to, you know, just chastise and castigate me, I’m gonna come back eventually. I’m not gonna let you just roll over me, I’m not a doormat.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.