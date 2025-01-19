Has Adnan Abdelfattah been fired from 90 Day Fiance?

Adnan Abdelfattah has emerged as one of the 90 Day Fiance franchise’s most prominent villains after his stint on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7.

Throughout the season, viewers watched in shock as the 23-year-old belittled his love interest, Tigerlilly Taylor, leading to speculation that he wouldn’t stand the test of time on the show.

But we must remember that the same producers continue to employ Angela Deem, who has terrorized cast members over various shows in the franchise for several years now.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that TLC and Sharp Entertainment believe bad behavior equates to headlines, leading to more viewer interest in the franchise.

It’s morally questionable, sure, but these companies follow numbers more than anything.

That said, Adnan’s recent antics at the Tell All turned even more viewers off, and rumors swiftly swirled that he had been fired from the franchise.

How to tell if a 90 Day Fiance star has been fired

Historically, TLC and Sharp Entertainment don’t announce when someone has been let go from 90 Day Fiance.

Still, when storylines are rushed to a conclusion, and the participants are never seen again, it’s evident that something has happened behind the scenes.

Rumors about Adnan’s future with the series intensified this week when a Facebook fan page claimed he had been let go from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

This would be a big blow to him and Tigerlilly because they seem poised to become the latest polarizing couple that receives callback after callback for various shows.

90 Day Fiance blogger @Shabootydotcom took to Instagram to shut down the page’s claim that Adnan’s behavior sealed his fate.

“Countless people have sent me this post and asked me if this is real breaking news or not,” the blogger wrote alongside a screengrab of the supposed headline.

“Unfortunately, it is 100% clickbait,” he added, admitting that “TLC loves Adnan and Tigerlily and they will be coming back in a future season soon.”

“They are not going anywhere.”

So, there we have it. The news we feared the most is true: Adnan and Tigerlily are set to continue with the franchise in the foreseeable future.

Tigerlilly and Adnan will be back on 90 Day Fiance

There is a lot of potential for storyline development between Adnan and Tigerlily on 90 Day Fiance after announcing the birth of their child together, Zeyn Eleven.

There’s every reason to believe that the 90 Day Fiance cameras captured their next steps and that they’ll appear on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 9.

The big question is how viewers will feel about them when the four-part 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days reunion wraps next month.

The pair seems to be losing fans by the episode, so it will be hard for them to regain them.

What do you think about Adnan continuing with 90 Day Fiance? Is it a bad idea?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.