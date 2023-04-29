Hannah Wissmann shows off ‘pool baby’ as she soaks up the sun with Brynley

Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann, are loving every minute of being parents.

Their daughter Brynley Noelle was born on Christmas Day, just a few weeks before her due date.

She is the newest member of the Duggar family. Well, the last birth to have been announced, but Lauren Swanson is rumored to be due with her third child any day now.

Hannah has been good about updating followers on Brynley’s development, and with her hitting milestone after milestone, many are filled with adorable photos.

Brynley is often seen smiling and happy, just as she was in the latest update shared by her proud mama.

It appears that the littlest Duggar girl is a water baby.

Hannah Wissmann shows off her ‘pool baby’

Hannah Wismann shared a photo collage on her Instagram Story with her followers.

The photos included Hannah holding Brynley in the pool. She wrote the words “pool baby” on the collage she shared.

Brynley appeared happy while in the pool in her paste; swimsuit and matching headband.

Hannah Wissmann spent time with Brynley in the pool. Pic credit: @hannah.duggar/Instagram

While the photo didn’t specify where they were when the photos were snapped, after checking out the “tagged” tab on Instagram, Hannah was tagged in photos shared by her sister. The carousel was geotagged in Orlando, Florida.

What are Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann up to now?

While there hasn’t been much to update on the couple aside from the shares of their daughter, they hit a milestone in their marriage. Last month, they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Brynley was a honeymoon baby and arrived nine months after the couple was married.

They showed off the camper they turned into their home. After they tied the knot, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann shared a video about converting a fifth-wheel camper into their little paradise. They worked on it through their courtship when Hannah would visit Arkansas from her home in Nebraska.

Since the couple wasn’t featured on Counting On, their move into a more “normal” life hasn’t been as difficult. A few siblings, like Josiah and Joseph Duggar, moved away from being public as they lead a more private life with their wives, Lauren Swanson and Kendra Caldwell.

It’s unclear what the couple will do moving forward. They also haven’t indicated how many children they want, but Jeremiah’s twin, Jedidiah Duggar, is already expecting baby number two in just a few weeks.