Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar celebrate first anniversary together

Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann recently celebrated one year of marriage.

After being engaged for three months, the couple wed on March 26, 2022.

However, the couple was rumored to be courting way before their engagement was announced.

Jeremiah was often seen with Hannah; most of the time, Jana Duggar was tagging along. That sparked rumors she was courting Hannah’s older brother, Stephen Wissmann. That wasn’t the case, though. Jana was likely the chaperone, as it’s typically one of her duties.

Hannah shared several of her favorite photos from last year in honor of their anniversary. She tagged her husband in the sweet post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wrote, “Forever & Always.”

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar became parents within the first year of marriage

Having a honeymoon baby isn’t out of the question for the Duggar family.

Many of the Duggar siblings have conceived during their honeymoon or within weeks of being married.

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar welcomed their honeymoon baby shy of nine months of wedded bliss. Their daughter, Brynley Noelle, was born a few weeks earlier than expected on Christmas Day.

She was supposed to be the first Duggar grandchild born in 2023, but she decided to come early, leaving her parents to miss out on the big Duggar Christmas.

Brynley is now three months old, which means the couple could be adding to their family any time now. Jeremiah’s brother, Jedidiah Duggar, and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, will welcome his second child, Nora Kate, in May. Their children will be just one year apart, as their son Truett was born in May 2022.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann live in a camper

After their wedding, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann moved into a fifth-wheel camper.

The couple shared their renovation video of the before and after, which was surprisingly quaint. They had worked on it before marrying when she visited Arkansas during their courtship.

Jeremiah and Hannah didn’t specify where the camper was parked, but it could be on any parcel of land Jim Bob Duggar owns or did own. The Duggar patriarch is known for selling his children land and homes for around one dollar after they marry.

It’s unclear whether they plan to travel with their fifth-wheel camper or if it is just a starting point before they build a home. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth did something similar, and they are now in a house with their two children and one more on the way.

The first year of married life seemed to be full of bliss for Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar.