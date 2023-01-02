Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann welcome Christmas baby

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann welcomed their baby girl. Pic credit: @jerduggar/Instagram

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann were married earlier this year.

A few months ago, they revealed they were expecting their first baby. It was a honeymoon baby, and they were due in early January 2023.

Instead of welcoming their baby girl as the first gift of the new year, they were given a Christmas baby.

Jeremiah and Hannah took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby girl on Christmas day.

They wrote, “After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!! Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in”

The picture showed Hannah and Jeremiah looking down at their baby girl, who was wrapped up and sleeping peacefully.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann currently live in a camper

A few weeks ago, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed they were living in the camper/fifth wheel they renovated while courting.

The couple shared plenty of before and after photos of their progress.

It’s unclear where the camper is, but speculation is the couple is either living near the big house on the Duggar compound, or they are on a piece of land Jim Bob Duggar owns for the time being.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth also lived in a camper/RV when they welcomed Gideon after getting married. They were working on renovating a house, and when they were finished, they moved in there before welcoming Evelyn Mae.

Justin Duggar and Jinger Duggar are the only siblings who have left Arkansas to build lives in other states. Josh and Anna Duggar lived in Washington, D.C. for a while but quickly returned to Arkansas.

What’s next for Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann?

The couple is currently settling into their new journey of parenthood.

Aside from the stats Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann gave on Brynley, not much else is known. They will likely share a YouTube video as they are building their channel.

Did Hannah have a home birth? Living in a camper makes that seem impossible, but stranger things have happened. Did she go to the hospital and have anything like an epidural for pain?

Followers don’t know Hannah Wissmann very well, as the show was canceled way ahead of their announced courtship or wedding. There’s no indication of where she falls on the spectrum of beliefs regarding pregnancy or if she even chose to get medical attention from a facility or used a midwife like some sisters have done.

Their year ended on a high note with the best Christmas gift they could’ve hoped to receive.