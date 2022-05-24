Hannah Godwin wears a gown by the beach, looks pretty in pink

Bachelor in Paradise’s Hannah Godwin wears blush wedding attire. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah Godwin is known for her beauty and sense of style as she continues to thrive as a model.

Recently, Hannah attended a beautiful Cabo San Lucas wedding and put her fashionable figure on display.

Hannah posed in a pretty pink dress while taking in the gorgeous sights of Cabo.

Hannah Godwin takes a beach stroll in pink gown

Hannah Godwin took to Instagram to share a pair of breathtaking photos.

The first photo featured Hannah facing away from the camera as she walked down a set of stairs, overlooking a gorgeous ocean and sky.

Hannah showed off her flattering ensemble from behind, with her back out and her blonde hair swept up in a casual bun.

The soft pink gown flowed to the floor as her high heels peeked out underneath.

Hannah paired the look with a chic white purse.

The second photo in the post gave followers a front view of Hannah’s stunning dress.

The elegant and simple pink gown featured a delicate halter neckline and allowed Hannah to show off her toned arms and petite shoulders. Hannah also accessorized the look with gold hoops and a bracelet as she looked off into the distance at the gorgeous ocean view.

Hannah captioned the post by revealing, “caught the bouquet so there’s that,” with a bouquet emoji.

Bachelor Nation tells Dylan Barbour to hurry up and marry fiancee Hannah Godwin

Hannah’s beautiful gown and photos were a big hit with her friends, followers, and fellow Bachelor Nation stars, who took to the comments to praise her ensemble.

Dylan Barbour also received some heat in the comments as fans eagerly pushed for Dylan to finally marry Hannah, as the two have been engaged since Bachelor in Paradise Season 6.

Dylan Barbour commented under the post, “Wedding szn.”

A commenter replied, “when is ur wedding tho.”

Another tagged Dylan and said, “hurry up.”

While some comments were focused on pushing Dylan to speed up the wedding process, others were focused on Hannah’s photos.

The Bachelor Season 24 star Madison Prewett commented with four heart-eyed emojis, and The Bachelor Season 24 star Victoria Paul wrote, “everything about this.”

Other comments included someone twinning with Hannah by also catching the bouquet at a recent wedding with more writing, “gorgeous,” and “Obsessed with you and this dress.”

Pic credit: @hannahg11

There’s been many engagements and wedding planning going on among Bachelor Nation stars, and it’s likely Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour will be walking down the aisle at their own wedding soon enough.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.