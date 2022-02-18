Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour move in together again

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour paid tribute to their first move as they debuted their second house together. Pic credit: @hannahg11/Instagram

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are officially moved into their second house together, and they are using the occasion to pay tribute to their new beginnings.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple posted a series of comparison photos of this move to their last, showing their new dream home and how far they’ve come.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour recreated a photo from their first house in celebration of their move

Hannah and Dylan replicated a photo of when they first moved in together in their new place. The couple may be striking a similar pose, but there are some noticeable differences between the shots.

The two appear to have upgraded both their house and furniture, complete with a dazzling chandelier and outdoor fireplace, as well as a bigger coffee table.

Although Hannah is wearing almost an exact match to the outfit in their previous move, Dylan appears to have made some changes to his wardrobe.

In the couple’s newest photo, the Bachelor in Paradise alum has traded a ball-cap and flannel for a wine glass and sweatshirt.

When a commenter called out the change, Dylan joked he had set his shirt on fire.



The pair seemed thrilled with the move, with Hannah captioning the Instagram post; “WE MOVED!! This move vs last move [raising hands emoji] so pooped but so excited to make more mems. More new house content coming soooooon.”

Bachelor Nation celebrated Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour moving into their second house

Their Bachelor Nation friends took to the comments section to offer support and congratulate them on their big life update.

“So excited for y’all and this new chapter!!” Rachael Kirkconnell wrote.

“YAY! So happy for you [heart-eyes emoji],” Madison Prewett wrote.

“Congratulations!!! Ily both,” Katie Morton commented.



Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour fell in love with the house at first sight

Dylan doubled down on his love for the new house in a comment to The Bachelor’s Sarah Coffin.

“Club dylan to the moon,” Sarah wrote.

“@sarah.coffin we will now be known as The Chateau,” Dylan joked back.



Dylan and Hannah were not planning on moving, but recently opened up about falling in love at first sight with the new house. They bought it 10 days after seeing it and moved in less than one month later.

The two have been going strong since they fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise, with Dylan recently going all-out for his fiancée on her 27th birthday.

It appears they are still moving from strength to strength as they commit to their second house together.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.