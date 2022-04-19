Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are finally talking wedding plans

Hannah Godwin opens up about her and Dylan Barbour’s wedding plans. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour started their relationship in Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

However, it wasn’t without controversy and drama, as Hannah initially couldn’t make up her mind between Dylan and fellow castmate Blake Horstmann.

After some talks with other contestants, conversations with both men, some internal reflection by Hannah, and a lot of flip-flopping, Hannah finally decided to choose Dylan … and she hasn’t looked back since.

Dylan and Hannah left the island engaged, and while they haven’t tied the knot yet, they have bought a house together and traveled the world. And now, it seems that the wedding plan conversations have begun.

Hannah Godwin finally talks about upcoming wedding plans

Hannah was recently a guest on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young, where she dished out the details of what she and her beau, Dylan, have been talking about.

When asked by Becca and Michelle if the couple had yet found a wedding venue, Hannah replied, “We looked at our very first wedding venue on our trip in Europe. We set the bar high – maybe a little too high! We were always curious to see what a venue in Italy would be like, at least just for inspo. I like the idea of European vibes.”

While Hannah gushed about how much she and Dylan loved Europe and the idea of having their wedding there, they would have to talk logistics and how it all would work.

She said if it ended up working out, at least they could take the ideas and what they loved in Europe and put it together in California, where they live to try to make it like the venues they saw.

Hannah talks about the most beautiful venue she and Dylan Barbour saw in Europe

When Becca asked Hannah what place was the most beautiful when it came to venues in Europe, Hannah replied without hesitation. She declared, “It was Villa Balbiano in Lake Como in Italy. It was just unreal. I’m worried I set the bar a little too high! I get the hype, but I don’t know if we’re going to do it there.”

Moreover, the duo likes the idea of a destination wedding because they would have more of a private affair with their closest family and friends. She did say that the only way they could do the destination wedding overseas is if everyone they truly wanted there could go.

Hannah then told the co-hosts that if they didn’t end up going to Italy or somewhere else in Europe, they would maybe go back there for their honeymoon.

While Hannah has hinted that their wedding will take place in 2023, Bachelor Nation fans can’t wait to hear the exact date they set. For the entire podcast with Hannah on the Bachelor Happy Hour, click here.

