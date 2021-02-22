Hannah Brown’s brother is hanging out with Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend in a big Bachelor Nation twist

Jed Wyatt and Hannah Brown continue to be linked. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown decided to pick Jed Wyatt, who got down on one knee and proposed to her.

They were engaged for a couple of weeks, but Hannah broke things off after learning Jed had kept a relationship secret at home.

While he denied he was dating someone else, Hannah couldn’t continue to be with him.

Before After The Final Rose, the relationship fell apart. While Hannah and Jed didn’t make it, it seems someone else found love.

It appears Hannah’s brother Patrick Brown is getting close to Jed Wyatt’s rumored girlfriend, Haley Stevens. Haley is the woman Jed was supposedly dating while on The Bachelorette.

Hannah Brown’s brother seems to like Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend

We don’t know what led to this photo or what they were doing as it was being taken. We know that it was Haley’s birthday, and she was giving a special thanks to Patrick.

“‘Hanging out’ for my birthday! Truly, one of my favorites ever. Thank you to everyone who made it so special,” Jed’s former fling Haley wrote on Instagram. She tagged Patrick in the post.

Patrick shared the Instagram Story, adding, “What in the Alabama is this?” with a winky smiley face.

Pic credit: @patrickbrown81/Instagram

Based on his reaction, it seems like they both enjoy teasing fans and surprising them with the twist that they are now hanging out.

She hasn’t posted photos of him on her Instagram feed.

Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt have both moved on

Hannah and Jed both moved on from the Bachelorette franchise. Jed was disliked by many Bachelorette viewers, who thought he had betrayed Hannah.

For months, Jed didn’t say much about the situation, possibly due to his Bachelorette contract.

Jed recently revealed he would come clean with Bachelor Nation by starting a podcast, but he was quickly shut down. Bachelorette fans believe ABC producers got to him before he could speak out.

He denies that he ever cheated on Hannah.

As for Hannah, she has moved on too. While she tried to date runner-up Tyler Cameron, it was clear he wasn’t ready for a commitment. On Valentine’s Day 2021, Hannah announced she found love with her new boyfriend, Adam Woolard.

Tyler has been spotted with model Camila Kendra, but they have not confirmed a relationship.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.