Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Hannah Brown shows PDA with boyfriend Adam Woolard as the couple is spotted kissing and flirting


Hannah Brown
Hannah Brown isn’t holding back with Adam Woolard. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has finally found her love story.

The former reality star announced on Valentine’s Day that she had found a new boyfriend.

Back in the fall of 2020, Hannah revealed she was seeing a matchmaker to help her find a partner when her relationship with Tyler Cameron didn’t work out after their quarantine together.

Hannah revealed in February that she is dating Adam Woolard.

monsterscriticsreality

244 299

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

#DoubleAgents rookie Lolo Jones opens up about her exit saying ‘The Challenge forced me to ...

View

Feb 26

0 0
Open
#DoubleAgents rookie Lolo Jones opens up about her exit saying ‘The Challenge forced me to quit.’ Catch up on her recent tweets as well as some bombshells that she dropped about Big T and CT at link in the bio. (📸: MTV) . . . . . . . . #Doubleagents #thechallenge36 #mtv @mtvthechallenge #mtvthechallenge #joshmartinez #fessyshafaat #devinwalker #tjlavin #thechallengemtv #lolojones #realitytv

#DoubleAgents rookie Lolo Jones opens up about her exit saying ‘The Challenge forced me to quit.’ Catch up on her recent tweets as well as some bombshells that she dropped about Big T and CT at link in the bio.
(📸: MTV)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#Doubleagents #thechallenge36 #mtv @mtvthechallenge #mtvthechallenge #joshmartinez #fessyshafaat #devinwalker #tjlavin #thechallengemtv #lolojones #realitytv ...

0 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

#TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell has broken her silence again regarding the racism scandal that...

View

Feb 26

2 0
Open
#TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell has broken her silence again regarding the racism scandal that has rocked #BachelorNation. 🗣 Speaking out on her social media last night, she asks people to stop defending her over her behavior. Watch the video of her full statement at the link in the bio. (📸: RachaelKirkconnell/Instagram) . . . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelorspoilers #ABC #chrisharrison #rachaelkirkconnell #mattjames #thebachelorabc🌹

#TheBachelor star Rachael Kirkconnell has broken her silence again regarding the racism scandal that has rocked #BachelorNation. 🗣 Speaking out on her social media last night, she asks people to stop defending her over her behavior. Watch the video of her full statement at the link in the bio.
(📸: RachaelKirkconnell/Instagram)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelorspoilers #ABC #chrisharrison #rachaelkirkconnell #mattjames #thebachelorabc🌹 ...

2 0

monsterscriticsreality

Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details ...

View

Feb 26

2 0
Open
Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details at link in the bio! (📸: MTV) . . . . . . . . #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #macibookout #teenmomog #ryanedwards

Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details at link in the bio!
(📸: MTV)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #macibookout #teenmomog #ryanedwards ...

2 0

Hannah Brown doesn’t hold back with her feelings for Adam Woolard

While Adam hasn’t made frequent appearances on her social media, she isn’t holding back in public.

The two were spotted together in California this week, getting cozy in public in Los Angeles. They were outside having a drink and kissing.

You can see the photos here. We’ve chosen not to share them due to copyright issues.

Even though Hannah isn’t sharing much about him on social media, she isn’t holding back when it comes to her feelings for them. Based on the photos and the video that was shared by several Bachelor fan accounts, it’s clear that she’s smitten with him.

She made it public on Valentine’s Day, but she hasn’t confirmed when they started dating.

After being spotted out in public, Hannah went back to her apartment, where she lives alone. She shared a video from her main living room, revealing she uses it as her gym and office as well.

No sign of Adam.

Hannah Brown’s brother Patrick is apparently getting cozy with Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend

But Hannah isn’t the only person in the Brown family who is making headlines in regards to their dating life. Hannah’s brother Patrick was spotted with Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley, the same girl that Jed was accused of cheating on with Hannah as he went on The Bachelorette.

He denied all accusations.

Jed was made out to be a cheating man, who was only on The Bachelorette because of fame. He infamously brought his guitar everywhere and proudly told Hannah’s parents that he had landed himself a dog food jingle.

Jed recently revealed that he was planning on speaking out and cleaning his name, but his story never made it to social media. Bachelor fans believe that ABC producers shut him down before he could share anything.

As for Hannah, she recently appeared in a music video for Jordan Davis’ song, Almost Maybes. In the video, Adam proposes to her.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

Mary Jane
Latest posts by Mary Jane (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x