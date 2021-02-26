Hannah Brown shows PDA with boyfriend Adam Woolard as the couple is spotted kissing and flirting

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has finally found her love story.
The former reality star announced on Valentine’s Day that she had found a new boyfriend.
Back in the fall of 2020, Hannah revealed she was seeing a matchmaker to help her find a partner when her relationship with Tyler Cameron didn’t work out after their quarantine together.
Hannah revealed in February that she is dating Adam Woolard.
Hannah Brown doesn’t hold back with her feelings for Adam Woolard
While Adam hasn’t made frequent appearances on her social media, she isn’t holding back in public.
The two were spotted together in California this week, getting cozy in public in Los Angeles. They were outside having a drink and kissing.
You can see the photos here. We’ve chosen not to share them due to copyright issues.
Even though Hannah isn’t sharing much about him on social media, she isn’t holding back when it comes to her feelings for them. Based on the photos and the video that was shared by several Bachelor fan accounts, it’s clear that she’s smitten with him.
She made it public on Valentine’s Day, but she hasn’t confirmed when they started dating.
After being spotted out in public, Hannah went back to her apartment, where she lives alone. She shared a video from her main living room, revealing she uses it as her gym and office as well.
No sign of Adam.
Hannah Brown’s brother Patrick is apparently getting cozy with Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend
But Hannah isn’t the only person in the Brown family who is making headlines in regards to their dating life. Hannah’s brother Patrick was spotted with Jed Wyatt’s ex-girlfriend Haley, the same girl that Jed was accused of cheating on with Hannah as he went on The Bachelorette.
He denied all accusations.
Jed was made out to be a cheating man, who was only on The Bachelorette because of fame. He infamously brought his guitar everywhere and proudly told Hannah’s parents that he had landed himself a dog food jingle.
Jed recently revealed that he was planning on speaking out and cleaning his name, but his story never made it to social media. Bachelor fans believe that ABC producers shut him down before he could share anything.
As for Hannah, she recently appeared in a music video for Jordan Davis’ song, Almost Maybes. In the video, Adam proposes to her.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.
