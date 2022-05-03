Hannah Brown shows off her ‘Alabama Hannah’ style at Stagecoach

Bachelor Nation alum Hanna Brown. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Brown was one of the many Bachelor Nation stars to attend Stagecoach over the weekend.

The Bachelorette breakout star shined in several festival outfits that captured her southern charm.

Hannah shared photos of her outfits with her millions of followers while paying homage to her “Alabama Hannah” nickname.

Hannah Brown rocks cowboy hats and boots at Stagecoach

Hannah Brown became beloved as the lead on The Bachelorette Season 15, with viewers enjoying the star’s southern charm and sass.

Being from Alabama, Hannah held the nickname “Alabama Hannah,” and she recently channeled that moniker while attending Stagecoach.

Attendees of the famous country music festival are known to rock western styles, with plenty of cowboy hats and cowboy boots on display.

Hannah partook in the Stagecoach attire, taking to Instagram to share her “Alabama Hannah” style with friends and followers.

The Bachelorette beauty posed on the large lawn in a cowboy hat, a flowing red crop top with white polka-dots and billowing sleeves, and a pair of short shorts with a ripped hem. Hannah completed the look with a rustic belt and large belt buckle, and a set of classic cowboy boots.

Hannah wore her lush brunette hair down with loose waves and matched her lipstick to her shirt, rocking red.

Hannah captioned the post, “Y’all remember Alabama Hannah? This is her now.” She also included a cowboy, heart, and boot emoji.

Hannah Brown glitters in Day 2 Stagecoach get-up

Hannah wasn’t done wowing her followers with her Stagecoach ensembles.

Taking to TikTok, Hannah shared a video of herself posing in a wide brim hat, sparkling silver crop top, with light casual jeans and black boots. She accessorized the look with a black belt, a black bandana that hung from her waist, a delicate necklace, and silver hoop earrings.

Hannah mouthed amusing audio in the video, saying, “I’m going out tonight so hide your men – Not because I want them but because I don’t want to see a singular man on my outing.”

Hannah Brown also shared videos on her Instagram stories as she enjoyed the musical performances over the weekend.

During artist Jordan Davis’ set, Hannah danced and shared that she and her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, were in a music video for one of the artist’s songs.

Hannah raved about Jordan Davis as she appeared to have a blast throughout the festival.

