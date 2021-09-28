Hannah Brown celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Adam Woolard and they look so in love

Hannah Brown celebrates her birthday with her boyfriend and best friend, Adam Woolard. Pic credit: ABC

Hannah Brown appears more in love than ever with her boyfriend, Adam Woolard.

Hannah and Adam often share their sweet and silly moments together on social media, and Hannah’s recent birthday was no exception.

To celebrate turning 27 on September 24th, Hannah shared a video showcasing her and Adam’s celebratory spirit and playful dance moves.

Adam Woolard dances with Hannah Brown for her birthday

In the birthday video, Hannah wears all red, and Adam wears all black, and the couple is all smiles as they dance to a song, hold hands, and end the video by making a heart with their bodies.

Hannah Brown captioned the post, “Thankful that ‘please, it’s my birthday!’ worked so @adamdew would participate in this dance…😉”

Hannah also sweetly referred to Adam as her best friend in her hashtag and her other hashtag suggested that Adam doing this cutesy dance with her was her #birthdaywish coming true.

Plenty of stars from The Bachelor franchise expressed finding the video adorable and wishing The Bachelorette superstar a happy birthday.

Hannah Brown has a magical birthday evening

Along with celebrating her birthday by dancing with Adam, Hannah also had a fairy-princess-themed party with her loved ones.

Hannah shared beautiful photos from the floral festivities where it appears that she and her guests partied on a rooftop with a gorgeous view while wearing pastels and being serenaded by a guitarist.

Hannah captioned the post, “My heart is full of gratitude! This birthday I received the precious gift of being surrounded by people who truly encourage and inspire me daily. What a blessing to have so many bright, shiny humans in my life come together to celebrate another year! It was a magical evening where all my fairy princess dreams came true.”

Hannah’s caption continued with thanks and gratitude, saying, “Thank you all for the sweet birthday wishes, I’m so hopeful for what this next year will bring!”

It seems many exciting things are in store for the former Bachelorette as she enters her 27th year.

With the largest following of anyone in The Bachelor franchise, Hannah has leveraged her platform in many ways, including winning Dancing With The Stars Season 28.

Among her many endeavors, Hannah recently wrote a book called God Bless This Mess. Hopefully, Hannah Brown will continue to find success in her pursuits and her relationship with Adam.

The Bachelorette returns Tuesday, October 19th at 8/7c on ABC.