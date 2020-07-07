Hannah Brown should compete on Matt James’ season says The Bachelor fan despite Tyler Cameron friendship

Hannah Brown has been a big part of The Bachelor and Bachelorette world over the past couple of years.

She was first introduced when she joined a group of women who wanted to pursue Colton Underwood. She went home before the overnight dates but viewers fell in love with her.

Then, she got her own season of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Jed Wyatt. Things fell apart and she pursued runner-up, Tyler Cameron.

In a twist of fate, things didn’t work out and her second runner-up Peter Weber got his own season of The Bachelor.

Hannah decided to go on his season to see if there were any unresolved feelings and briefly contemplated going back on the show to compete for Peter.

Hannah Brown should compete on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor

If you ask fans, she’s not done in The Bachelor world just yet. As fans may recall, Matt James was announced as the next Bachelor star for the 2021 season and since he and Hannah are friends, fans think that they would be a good match.

It all started when Hannah posted an Instagram video on her account showing her and Heather Martin dancing. Matt James offered to share that BFF title with Heather and that’s where the suggestion that Hannah should try to win Matt’s heart came from.

“C’mon, Frozone and Breezy forever,” replied Hannah to Matt’s comment that he shares the title of the best friend.

“I kind [of] secretly hope she gets out of the limo for your season. But I don’t want another Peter repeat. Love your friendship,” one fan wrote on the comments, suggesting that Hannah should pop out of the limo on night one.

If Hannah does show up on Matt’s season, fans may be just as confused as they were when she appeared on Peter’s season.

Hannah Brown was wanted on The Bachelor as an advisor

As Monsters & Critics has previously revealed, fans wanted Hannah to come on Matt’s season as his friend and advisor. Since he’s also best friends with Tyler Cameron, Tyler could also give him some advice.

But in terms of dating, it would be awkward for Hannah to start dating Matt, as he’s best friends with Tyler. Plus, Tyler was about to propose to Hannah during The Bachelorette finale, which could complicate matters between the two friends.

It was just this spring that Hannah faced backlash for using the n-word in an online Instagram video. While she initially denied it, she later apologized. Matt and Tyler were the few guys who rallied around her.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.