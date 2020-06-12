Hannah Brown returns online and fans want her featured on the next Bachelor season

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is back online after taking some time to reflect on her recent behavior.

It was back in late May that she muttered the N-word on Instagram Stories, as she was singing a song while slightly intoxicated.

At the time, she denied that she said such a word, but she quickly realized that people were holding her accountable. She later issued two apologies and spent days educating herself about what she had done and why it was wrong.

Now, she appears to be resurfacing online, and her followers appear to be welcoming her back with open arms.

Hannah Brown is redeeming herself with Bachelorette fans

Hannah has used her Instagram to share educational videos and articles about the Black Lives Matter movement and educating her fans as to why it was wrong of her to use the N-word.

Last night, she revealed she had done a chat online via Instagram Live, but it hadn’t saved. She appeared confused, devastated, and shocked, as she had hoped to share it with everyone.

She then asked her fans for help.

On Twitter, one person asked for help, as she felt the conversation was a powerful one and wanted to share it with others.

The user, who goes by the name of Terry, asked fans to come forward if they had a copy of the Live chat that Hannah did to help her out.

Hannah Brown recorded a Live but it didn’t save. Pic credit: @sugarbunn10/Twitter

About a month ago, fans were slamming her for her behavior, and now, the tune appears to be changing as fans want to support her in her education.

Hannah Brown could be on the next season of The Bachelor

This morning, Hannah’s friend Matt James was announced as the next Bachelor star. The move comes after Bachelor Nation started a petition to get the first male African-American lead in 40 seasons.

Rather than wait with the news, ABC shared it this morning.

As it turns out, Hannah had no idea. She went live as soon as she heard the news, sharing that she was so excited and that this was the best news ever.

After the news broke, one Twitter user replied that both Tyler Cameron and Hannah should make appearances on this upcoming season of The Bachelor to support James, as they are all friends.

If this became a reality, it would mark the third season of The Bachelor, where Hannah makes an appearance.

Hannah and Tyler were on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: @MT_rva/Twitter

It appears that fans have forgiven Hannah for muttering the N-word.

Her comments had a ripple effect through Bachelor Nation as people were commenting on her behavior. Ben Higgins has revealed that he got hateful comments after slamming Hannah for what she did, saying that it was unacceptable.

Rachel Lindsay also reached out to Hannah to get her to do a Live chat with her because she wanted to bring some things to Hannah’s attention. However, Hannah rejected the offer, and Rachel believes that her PR team told her to go solo on the apology.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.