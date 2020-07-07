Hannah Brown has dance party with bestie Heather Martin and new Bachelor Matt James weighs in

Hannah Brown is back in California after spending most of quarantine with her family in Alabama.

As soon as she was back home in Los Angeles, she found some time to spend with her friends from The Bachelor nation and even hit up the beach.

Hannah and Colton Underwood’s ex-girlfriend Heather Martin took a trip to the beach this week to go surfing. The two have also hung out together and thrown themselves a few dance parties, one of which was shared on Instagram.

Hannah and Heather have a fun dance party and Matt James is watching

The dance party video garnered plenty of positive comments on the former Bachelorette’s Instagram account.

The video is available for viewing after fans swipe right on Hannah’s most recent post.

One of the comments on the video came from none other than Matt James, the newly appointed Bachelor for the 2021 season. He wrote that he wants to share the title of Heather’s best friend with Hannah.

Hannah and Matt met in quarantine when Hannah traveled to Jupiter, Florida to spend time with Tyler Cameron. Matt and Tyler are close friends and they were all together at Tyler’s home when the stay-at-home orders were put in place.

When Matt was announced as the next Bachelor, Hannah was reportedly thrilled for her friend.

Hannah Brown is back in California after her n-word scandal

Earlier this spring, Hannah was caught uttering the n-word on social media. At first, she didn’t apologize for it and instead denied that she would ever use such a word. But her insistence that she hadn’t done anything wrong was short-lived- the next morning, after countless messages from fans, she realized she had indeed said the word while rapping along to a song.

Hannah later issued a long apology in which she stated that she didn’t want to be the “ignorant white girl” who didn’t understand what she was saying or doing.

And it wasn’t just Hannah who was facing a backlash- her brother Patrick, who had been with her at the time of her recording, had also used the n-word in posts on Twitter. He has not yet issued a statement about the tweets and the Twitter account in question was deleted.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.