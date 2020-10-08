Hannah Brown reflects on complicated relationships after releasing YouTube video with Tyler Cameron

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown met up with Tyler Cameron last week at a cafe in Los Angeles.

Neither of them ever posted about it publicly, but someone recognized them and took a photo to prove they were together.

It didn’t take long for the photo to make the rounds on social media. Interestingly, Hannah and Tyler didn’t speak out about the situation at all, even after rumors started flying about the meeting.

Then, this week, the couple surprised everyone by releasing YouTube videos of themselves having long conversations and reflecting on their friendship over the past year or so.

After that happened, Hannah had her own reflections about complicated relationships.

Hannah Brown talks about complicated relationships

After the YouTube videos went live with Tyler, Hannah shared some screenshots on her Instagram stories.

She thanked Jesus for always knowing that she needed the truth on a daily basis, sharing a photo of a chapter in a book that read, “What to do with tough relationships.”

In a second screenshot, she shared some spiritual content from the same book, including the statement that God will lift her up to a more rational place and that anxiety gives way to progress.

“Feeling led in my spirit to share this wisdom and grace with you guys today because we all have tough relationships in our life (family, friends, romantic partners, etc) and it can be hurtful and draining when we try so hard on our own, instead of letting go and allowing space for God to do the work only he can do!” she wrote in the caption of the second photo.

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron finally came clean about their relationship

During a recent YouTube video, Tyler and Hannah finally came clean about their relationship. However, this wasn’t the outcome that many fans had hoped for.

In their long YouTube video, they revealed that they were living in quarantine together and sharing a bed, but nothing had happened. They claimed that they didn’t kiss – not even once. They said that sometimes, they were so frustrated with one another that they needed to separate, and Hannah even lived with a friend nearby for a couple of days.

In the end, they decided to work on their friendship, as they felt that their relationship was under too much pressure from Bachelor fans.

Prior to the video going live, Tyler did speak out about Hannah, saying that they are working on their friendship. He had previously revealed that he was in no place to date after his mom passed away, adding that he would rather have a strong friendship with Hannah right now than anything else.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.