Tyler Cameron gives an update on his confusing relationship with Bachelorette Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron is breaking his silence and setting the record straight about his relationship with Hannah Brown.

The two hung out last week, but they didn’t share the hangout with fans on social media. Fans had to find out from fan and paparazzi photos of the two sitting at a cafe with Tyler’s friend from Florida.

After the photos caused quite a stir online, Tyler spoke out about why he and Hannah were hanging out and explained where they stand now. He said that they are not dating and they’re struggling to define their new friendship after they almost got engaged on The Bachelorette.

Tyler Cameron sets the record straight on Hannah Brown

In a recent interview, Tyler revealed that he and Hannah haven’t been able to define their relationship. Hannah turned down Tyler as he was about to propose, then said she wanted another chance, but Tyler wasn’t too eager to let her back in.

“We need to learn how to be friends. You know what I mean? Like we struggled, you know, with our relationship and trying to figure out what it is,” Tyler explained to US Weekly, revealing that it’s important for them to be friends right now.

When asked if they had closed the door completely on their relationship, Tyler explained that they were working on having a strong friendship, because that’s more important for them right now.

“We’re in a great place right now with each other and it’s great to be able to hang out, you know, grab dinner, it’s fun. Hannah’s an amazing person and it’s good to be in a better place than we’ve been,” he explained. He also discussed the pair’s time quarantining together in Florida, saying, “We were just trying to be friends that we couldn’t even figure that out then.”

Fans first learned about their possibly rekindling back in March when Hannah was spotted at a Florida airport with Tyler.

Tyler Cameron struggled after his mom passed away

At the time, fans believed that they were going to hang out to rekindle their romance. However, there was much. more to the story than fans realize.

Hannah traveled to Florida to be a support system for Tyler, as his mom suddenly passed away in March. What fans didn’t know at the time was that Hannah was also struggling with a personal issue.

Hannah’s brother Patrick overdosed a day after Tyler’s mom passed away from a brain aneurysm. They never spoke out about these issues, but they bonded over their mutual pain.

A source spoke out after they were seen together last week, revealing that they were indeed just friends. Plus, after his outing with Hannah B, Tyler went on Instagram and flirted with Sports Illustrated model Olivia Culpo.

So it seems like these two are just friends – for now.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13, at 8/7c on ABC.