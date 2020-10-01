Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown are just casual friends, not starting a new romance after being spotted together

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown surprised Bachelorette fans when they were spotted together this week in Los Angeles.

While the two never confirmed that they were together, a photo of the two together surfaced online. The photo was taken by either a paparazzi or a fan who recognized them together.

Tyler’s friend was also with them.

For some reason, Tyler and Hannah decided to keep their meet-up under wraps. They didn’t share anything about their meeting on social media, which made fans wonder what was going on with them.

Now, a source has spoken out about the meeting saying that there’s nothing more going on.

Why were Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown together in Los Angeles this week?

Tyler and Hannah were allegedly together just as friends catching up.

“Hannah lives in California full-time now. Tyler has been traveling a lot and working on his YouTube channel and other projects,” a source told Us Weekly. “He was in New Mexico first and now he’s in L.A. So, he met up with Hannah while in town.”

After Tyler’s best friend Matt James left for Pennsylvania to film his season of The Bachelor, Tyler decided to travel for a bit. He’s been spotted in New Mexico and found himself in Los Angeles this week.

“They’re really good friends and are always in touch. So it just seemed like the natural thing to do. They hadn’t seen each other face-to-face in a while, so it was nice to catch up and kick back,” the source continued.

In other words, they are not meeting up to rekindle their romance.

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown have denied a romantic relationship

The two sparked rumors when they decided to stay in quarantine together. Hannah stayed at Tyler’s house in Florida for over a month.

She was only supposed to stay for a weekend to be there for Tyler after he suddenly lost his mother to a brain aneurysm. Around that same time, Hannah’s brother also suffered an overdose, but fortunately recovered.

They relied on each other but never confirmed whether anything happened between them. Fans were disappointed but continued to hope that they would get back together.

Back in late August, Tyler spoke out about Hannah, revealing that he “blacked out” when he first saw her. He also said that he is convinced that they would be together now if they had gotten engaged.

But in that same interview, Tyler admitted that losing his mom changed him and he wasn’t in the same mindset. Hannah continues to be a great friend to him.

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13 at 8/7c on ABC.