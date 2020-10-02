Tyler Cameron links up with Olivia Culpo after Hannah Brown outing

Former Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is no stranger to the attention he gets from women after appearing on Hannah Brown’s season.

This week, Hannah and Tyler were spotted together in Los Angeles, catching up on life after spending the last couple of months apart.

There appeared to be nothing but love between them, even though they have not pursued a romantic relationship.

But since these two aren’t dating, Tyler is free to do as he pleases, including dating other women.

And shortly after he met with Hannah in Los Angeles, he was spotted getting flirty with Sports Illustrated model Olivia Culpo on Instagram.

Tyler Cameron claims he has a history with Olivia Culpo

This wasn’t a secret thing. The two talked live on Instagram and turned it into an IGTV segment. During the chat, Tyler hinted they had a connection as they had known each other for a while.

“We go way, way back,” Tyler said about the Sports Illustrated cover model, 28, who corrected him by saying, “No, we don’t.”

“I know, I used to be a huge fan of you back in the day when you had your whole run and pageants,” Tyler told her, adding that he is still very much a fan.

“Still, Olivia, don’t worry. The love hasn’t faded. Now I’m here with you. So, uh, I’m getting nervous, my armpits are starting to sweat. Let’s talk about Clarin so I can keep myself together,” he said nervously before continuing.

“Olivia said I have the best skin, and that will be my new Instagram bio.”

You can watch the video here.

Tyler Cameron and Hannah B are just friends

Fans loved seeing Tyler and Olivia together, having fun on Instagram. They clearly had a fun and flirty connection, but Bachelor fans have not given up on the possibility that Tyler and Hannah will get together.

It was earlier this week that Hannah and Tyler were spotted together in Los Angeles. Hannah is seen giving Tyler a sweet smirk in the single photo that was released to the world.

Fans freaked out, hoping that this would be the time that Hannah and Tyler announced their relationship.

A source spoke out about their meeting, revealing they were just friends. The two have a strong connection as Hannah traveled to see Tyler as he was grieving the sudden loss of his mother, Andrea.

His mom died suddenly from a brain aneurysm right before the shutdown. Around that same time, Hannah’s brother suffered an overdose but survived.