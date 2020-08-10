Hannah Brown discusses next chapter with YouTube channel as Tyler Cameron lives it up with Matt James

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron was the one couple that everyone was rooting for last year.

All of the Bachelor Nation wanted Tyler and Hannah to give their romance a second chance after the finale and when she touched down in Jupiter, Florida back in March before quarantine, fans thought they were ready to get back together.

However, it doesn’t seem that they want to make it official.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Over the weekend, Hannah allowed people to ask questions and of course, people wanted to know about her life and what was next for her.

Hannah Brown dishes on her future projects

Hannah revealed that she had spent some time reflecting on everything during the shutdown, including moving into a new apartment in Los Angeles.

While Hannah started her quarantine in Florida, she later went back to her family home in Alabama. A few weeks ago, she finally returned to California.

During her Q&A session with her fans, people asked her about all kinds of things, including what the next chapter was for her.

Read More The Bachelorette moves to Tuesdays and fans are not happy about it

Hannah revealed that she was planning on possibly doing a YouTube channel, but she really wanted to make sure that she was going it right. She also put that back on her fans, telling them that she wanted topics and ideas for her.

Hannah recently teased that she was ready for a new chapter of her life, as she moved into a new apartment in California. However, she didn’t move to Jupiter, Florida to move in with Tyler and since she has moved into a new place, it’s possible she has signed a year-long lease, meaning she won’t be moving to Florida to be with Tyler any time soon.

Hannah Brown avoided all questions about Tyler Cameron

Interestingly, Hannah avoided all questions about Tyler and a possible relationship in her future. She didn’t reveal whether she’s still close with Tyler, as the two haven’t really shared their friendship online since their time in quarantine.

Tyler was busy with Matt James this weekend, as they were hanging out on his boat, singing, and staying out late.

It was just a few weeks ago that Bachelor Nation pushed for Hannah and Tyler to get back together. At the time, Tyler didn’t say anything about possibly getting back together with Hannah. Instead, he has been exploring other options but remains single at this point.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.