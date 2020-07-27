Bachelor Nation still wants Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown to get back together

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown are not dating exclusively, but it seems that Bachelor fans can’t let go of the notion that they should be a couple.

When the two were in quarantine together, Tyler and Hannah had a blast posting videos to Tik Tok with their friends.

They even shared a few videos of them hanging out, joking and flirting around as if they were teasing their fans.

Sadly, nothing ever came of this quarantine romance.

However, Bachelor Nation fans are not giving up and they want to see these two together more than anything else.

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown are compared in a new Instagram post

Based on a new Instagram photo, Tyler and Hannah’s fans believe they are the perfect couple and should pursue a romance now that the country is slowly opening up again.

The comments surfaced on an Instagram post that compared Tyler and Hannah’s flirting Tik Tok videos.

“You guys are the perfect couple; get on with it already. You both win obviously,” one person wrote.

Another added, “You 2 should be together.”

And it didn’t stop there.

“Just date already” and “Why whyyyy can’t they be together. I heart hurts” were also comments added to the post.

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown have a long friendship with hopes of romance

It has been almost a year since Hannah and Tyler’s relationship came to a screeching halt on national television. Hannah chose to send Tyler home just as he was about to propose. She chose Jed Wyatt, who ended up having lied to her the entire time about another relationship.

It was back in August of last year that Tyler and Hannah were first spotted together after The Bachelorette finale. During the finale where Hannah had dumped Jed, she asked Tyler if there was a chance they could go get drinks.

The two were spotted together the following morning, where Tyler was seen leaving her apartment. Fans hoped this would be it for them, but two days later, he was spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid in New York City.

For a while, fans thought it was over between them. Then, Hannah was spotted at a Florida airport, where Tyler picked her up. When the country suddenly shut down, the two entered quarantine together alongside some of Tyler’s friends.

After spending quarantine together, they revealed that they were now great friends

It was in May of this year that Hannah announced she was single and ready to mingle.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.