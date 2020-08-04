Hannah Brown teases ‘new chapter’ of her life as she moves: Could she be leaving Tyler Cameron behind too?

Hannah Brown has been a huge part of The Bachelorette franchise for the past couple of years.

She was first introduced as one of Colton Underwood’s suitors but after being sent home rather early on the show, she returned for her very own Bachelorette season.

Hannah was determined to find love and she had plenty of great guys to choose from, including Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber and more high-profile Bachelor stars.

However, things didn’t work out well and despite getting engaged to Jed Wyatt, she ended their engagement after learning that he had been in a relationship right before The Bachelorette and had promised to return to her once it was all over.

Then, she hoped she could rekindle her romance with Tyler Cameron, but he had moved on with Gigi Hadid.

Hannah Brown reveals she’s ready for her next chapter

For months, fans have hoped that Hannah and Tyler would rekindle their romance, but it hasn’t happened. Now, Hannah is ready to move on with her life. And she posted a long message on Instagram about her growth over the past year.

“Today feels really symbolic for me. As I get ready to move into a new home, I realize that I am starting a new chapter and closing another. (Which is a big deal because I’m usually rushing to the next chapter before I finish the one before!),” Hannah explained in her caption on Instagram.

“I took a trip down memory lane this morning, looking at footage and personal journals from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and couldn’t help but feel a little proud of how much I’ve evolved since then,” Hannah explained, adding that she filmed a little clip prior to starting her journey on The Bachelorette

“I’ve had lots of highs and a lot of lows, and although I would prefer some things to have gone differently, I wouldn’t change a single thing. I’m thankful for every single one of my experiences and the subsequent moments of growth, and of course, I’m thankful for all of you! Tough times don’t feel so rough when you have some pretty great friends on the internet rooting for ya along the way!”

Since appearing on The Bachelorette, Hannah appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, as she tried to see if there was a connection with Peter after both Jed and Tyler didn’t work out as possible suitors.

Hannah then appeared on Dancing With The Stars, where she ultimately won the entire season.

Hannah Brown may have given up on a relationship with Tyler Cameron

Back in late March, Hannah traveled to Florida, where she spent a few weeks with Tyler. He had just lost his mother, while her brother accidentally overdosed but survived.

The two relied on one another, but they didn’t confirm a relationship. They admitted that it wasn’t the right time to date and now, months later, it seems that they are no closer to a relationship.

Bachelor Nation still wants Tyler and Hannah to get back together and give their relationship a shot. Tyler has revealed that whatever is going on between them – is between them.

Back in early July, Hannah and her friend Heather Martin were hanging out when Heather dared Hannah to flirt with a surfer. It sounds like Hannah is single and ready to mingle, putting her Bachelorette journey, Jed and Tyler behind her.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.