Hannah Brown flirts with surfer on the beach after a dare by Heather Martin

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is getting back into the dating game.

Or at least, she’s getting her feet wet. Yesterday, Hannah’s Heather Martin, who also participated in The Bachelor with Colton Underwood, dared Hannah to go talk to a guy who was on the beach.

Heather captured everything on her Instagram Stories.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The friends were hanging out on a beach when they spotted a surfer. After a short discussion, they decided that Hannah should be the one to go talk to him.

She mustered up the courage to go chat with him as he came out of the ocean with his surfboard.

Hannah Brown flirts with a man on the beach thanks to a dare by Heather Martin

Luckily for Hannah’s fans, the whole thing was captured on video. We grabbed a few snapshots of the interaction for you here.

As Hannah wrote on her Story, she would never turn down a dare. Even though she may not have been interested in the guy, she was determined to complete the dare.

Read More Jana Duggar as The Bachelorette: Fans go wild after suggesting Duggar daughter for reality dating show

While Hannah approaches the man, Heather explains on her Story that she calls the man “Caleb” even though she has no idea what his name is. Hannah clarified what his real name was after speaking with him.

Hannah talked to the man, making sure to keep her distance from him because of COVID-19 and the requirements to social distance. Curiously, Heather filmed everything, but never offered a conclusion to the story. She never explained who the man was, what he and Hannah talked about, or if the situation was awkward.

In other words, Hannah took the dare and fans were left without a conclusion.

Hannah and her Bachelor friend Heather have been hanging out ever since Hannah returned to Los Angeles. They recently got together for a dance party that they shared on social media.

Hannah is single but fans want her with the new Bachelor Matt James

It’s awesome to see Hannah getting back in the dating game after her failed engagement on The Bachelorette. She spent time on the shows pursuing Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron.

Fans of Hannah want to see her with the next Bachelor star, Matt James. As some fans may know, Hannah and Matt actually know one another, as they quarantined together at Tyler Cameron’s house.

However, others have brought up the point that it is awkward for Hannah to pursue Matt when he’s Tyler’s best friend. Hannah and Tyler almost got engaged.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.