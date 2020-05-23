Hannah Ann responds to question about possibly wanting to date Nick Viall

Hannah Ann has been somewhat secretive about her life after The Bachelor finale.

While Peter Weber has clearly moved on with Kelley Flanagan after spending time with her in quarantine, Hannah hasn’t been as open about her love life.

However, it sounds like some people are ready to find someone from Hannah.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On Instagram this week, there was a poll asking fans if Hannah should date Nick Viall. The voting came after the two were caught in the same conversation thread.

Hannah Ann isn’t really clear about wanting to date Nick Viall

It all started with Hannah posting a picture to Instagram of herself in a bikini. In the caption, she wrote that she had her mind on the prize.

Nick chimed in, telling her that the caption would have been spot on if she had started it with “Dear Peter.”

Hannah replied back with, “you nailed it” and added the crying-laughing emoji.

One fan replied that Nick needed to “get on it,” hinting that he should pursue Hannah as a possible partner in life. Hannah replied back with a mysterious comment, only adding, “HAHAHAHA” and four skeleton-ghost emojis.

That’s not a yes and it’s not a no.

The Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop held a poll to see what people thought and 72% of the votes believed they should not pursue a relationship. 28% of people thought it could work. The numbers were pulled at the time of this reporting, almost a day after the poll went live.

Hannah Ann has possibly already moved on

But Nick may not have a chance, as she could be off the market already.

She was spotted with Mason Rudolph in April of this year. He’s the current quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before they were spotted together, Hannah had made reference to a quarantine romance. At the time, the two were not spending time together, but they were spotted on a coffee run together in L.A. at the end of April.

It was back in early March that Hannah was spotted cuddling Joshua Dobbs at a bar just two days before the Bachelor finale was to air. He’s the current backup quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As for Hannah, she continues to be secretive about her life after The Bachelor, posting only photos of herself with cute captions.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.