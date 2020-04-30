Hannah Ann spotted with NFL quarterback after hinting of quarantine romance

Hannah Ann did not get her happily ever after ending on The Bachelor. Despite getting engaged to Peter Weber, she quickly realized he wasn’t in it for the right reasons.

In fact, he admitted during the finale that he still had feelings for Madison Prewett, the runner-up contestant who chose to leave because he had sex with the other women.

And while Peter appears to have moved on with Kelley Flanagan, another woman from The Bachelor, Hannah has kept a low profile thus far.

A few weeks ago, she admitted that she did have someone special in her life, and now, we may have found out who it is.

As it turns out, Hannah is breaking her quarantine for a cute coffee date.

Hannah Ann is hanging out with Mason Rudolph

What better way to get to know someone than grabbing a coffee in the sunny weather?

Hannah Ann and NFL quarterback Mason Rudolph were spotted together on a social distancing coffee date in Los Angeles this week. The photos of them together were published by TMZ.

The website also reveals that this is the third time that they have been spotted together in recent days.

“They very much seemed lovey-dovey. He even opened her car door,” a source told TMZ.

Mason, who was the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, is currently in Beverly Hills hanging out with Ann.

This isn’t the first time that she’s been linked to someone in the NFL. Around the time of the finale back in March, she was spotted hugging Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Josh Dobbs.

A few weeks ago, Hannah revealed she had been seeing someone during the quarantine.

She revealed that they hadn’t actually seen one another in person because of the stay-at-home orders but he had ordered her coffee on food delivery apps.

Hannah Ann’s story with Peter Weber was much more than shown on television

After the finale aired, Peter started doing interviews to explain his decisions during the show.

He revealed that after he and Hannah Ann were hiding out to avoid spoiling the ending, Hannah B reached out to Peter to get closure on their relationship.

Hannah had to deal with Peter’s ex-girlfriend talking to him, someone who had already played a big role in The Bachelor.

Recently, Madison revealed that Peter had reached out to her, begging her to get back together. This supposedly happened two days before he went to Chicago to quarantine with Kelley.

When Peter learned of her interview, he said that she wasn’t telling the whole story.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.