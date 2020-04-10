Hannah Ann says she’s dating a mystery man and having a nice quarantine fling after Peter Weber drama

Hannah Ann Sluss is moving on with her life.

After “winning” The Bachelor, Hannah thought she had found love with Peter Weber, and the two had been planning a future together.

But within months, Peter realized that he had made the wrong decision and decided to end the engagement.

Hannah shared her thoughts about him during The Bachelor finale, setting a great example for strong women around the world.

And now, she’s taking her life back by getting back into the dating game.

Hannah Ann reveals she’s dating again

Hannah has kept a low profile since The Bachelor finale, but apparently, she hasn’t slowed down in the dating department.

Hannah recently dished details to Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off The Vine podcast, where she revealed she has been talking to a mystery man.

Given the state of the world, she and the mystery man have been FaceTiming each other, and she called it “a nice little quarantine fling.”

But who is he?

“I’m not going to be exclusive with anyone for a while,” she explained on the podcast. “I’m just getting to know different people, as much as I can, virtually, during quarantine.”

As she explains, it was weird to go from engaged to single in the public.

“It’s weird because I got off the show, I was engaged. Then I was single, but I couldn’t go out, couldn’t go on a date or really text anyone because people would know I wasn’t engaged [anymore],” she explained.

“And then after the show, we go straight into being quarantined. I’m like, oh my gosh, my dating life is so dull.”

As for dating via FaceTime, Hannah says that someone brought her coffee as part of their date. While they couldn’t drink it together, it was a nice gesture.

Hannah Ann was previously linked to another man

Right before the Bachelor finale, Hannah was spotted getting cozy with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joshua Dobbs. The two were getting flirty at a bar just days before Peter’s finale was set to air on ABC.

Hannah didn’t reveal whether this is the man she’s referring to. But she also has her eyes on another man.

After The Bachelor finale, Hannah revealed that she would love to have a shot with Tyler Cameron. She made this statement before Hannah Brown started hanging out with Tyler during the quarantine.

The man she’s referencing in Kaitlyn’s podcast is someone who has reportedly nothing to do with The Bachelor Nation, so it’s either Dobbs or a third man.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.