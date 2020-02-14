Growing Up Hip Hop: Sam and Egypt’s engagement party still on but Tee Tee backs out

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

If you’ve been following Growing Up Hip Hop on WEtv you’ll know that there’s lots of drama brewing with Pepa, Egypt, Sam, and Egypt’s cousin Tee Tee.

Mainly the issues stem from Tee Tee disapproving of the young couple’s engagement and doing everything in her power to try and break them up.

Tee Tee believes that Sam is an ‘opportunist’ and has been constantly trying to expose him. However, Egypt refuses to accept the negative remarks about her fiance.

Pepa seems to have taken Sam and Egypt’s side in the battle –much to Tee Tee’s shock and disappointment.

Sam and Tee Tee have never gotten along

On last night’s episode Tee Tee sat down with Sam, Egypt, Pepa and Tyron to try and squash the beef, but things didn’t go as planned.

The meeting didn’t do much to quell the tension between Tee Tee and her family. As a matter of fact, it may have added fuel to the fire.

Pepa started the discussion, but Sam jumped in with his own war of wars, then walked out of the meeting when Tee Tee revealed that she “doesn’t like him and doesn’t trust him.”

Tee Tee then tried to have a private conversation with Egypt but that didn’t fare too well either, especially when Egypt expressed that she didn’t appreciate her announcing Sam’s finances or lack thereof on national tv.

Tee Tee ended the conversation by telling her cousin that she’s “tapping out”

Tee Tee later met up with Brianna –who also does not approve of the couple’s relationship –to give her a rundown of the family meeting.

She told Briana that she’s stepping away from the family, and even revealed her desire to move from LA completely because the whole ordeal has been so draining.

Meanwhile, Sam and Egypt’s engagement party is approaching, but it doesn’t seem like Tee Tee will be in attendance, since she has decided to distance herself from the family. In her own words ” I’m not walking away from my family, I’m running!”

When asked by a producer during her green screen interview, how long she plans to stay away, Tee Tee responded, “However long it takes to forget them.”

We’ll have to wait for the next episode of GUHH to see if Tee Tee kept true to her word, or if she decided to hash things out and attend the engagement party.

Meanwhile, Egypt and Sam are still happily in love, constantly posting pics like this one on Instagram.

Growing up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.