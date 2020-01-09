Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive: Sam wants to marry Egypt but is Pepa ready?

In the next episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, Pepa is in for the shock of her life after she sits down for a chat with Egypt’s boyfriend, Sam.

In this exclusive Growing Up Hip Hop sneak peek, we see Pepa and Sam come together to talk and it’s pretty clear she knows something is up. After all, Sam and Egypt have been serious for quite a while now.

But when Sam tells Pepa that he is ready to take the next step with Egypt, she panics. Clearly, she’s not expecting Sam to tell her that he wants to marry her daughter.

Instead, she thinks that Sam might be breaking the news about a possible Egypt pregnancy. That is not the case.

A one-eyed Sam can be seen reassuring Pepa that everything is great as the clip opens and then, again, when he tells her that everything is great between him and Egypt.

“I think now that we’ve grown so much together and, you know, you see we’re making our moves together and whatnot, I think it’s ready to hit the next level,” Sam tells Pepa as she looks concerned.

And when Pepa interrupts him with an “Oh God,” Sam reassures her that there are no babies on the way. That’s not what he wanted to talk to her about.

“The next level would be me appropriately asking if I can marry Egypt and propose,” Sam said.

Even though Pepa is in complete shock to hear Sam ask for permission to marry her daughter, Pepa’s future son-in-law certainly has her blessing.

Pepa tells Sam, “Honestly, for me, I see the growth. I know who you are, and you do have my blessing.”

That’s excellent news for Egypt and Sam, and it’s clearly a weight off his shoulders to hear Pepa give her permission.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.