Growing Up Hip Hop exclusive: Egypt’s dad confronts Sam

Treach confronts Sam on Growing Up Hip Hop about his co-parenting style. Pic credit: WEtv

Season 7 of Growing Up Hip Hop returns on Thursday, and it looks like we’ll be jumping straight into the drama when Egypt’s dad Treach takes aim at her husband, Sam, in an uncomfortable sit down while they’re out jewelry shopping.

It turns out that the Naughty by Nature rapper has some concerns after learning that Egypt and Sam are expecting a baby — and rightfully so!

With Sam’s legal troubles, the fact that he has two other kids and recently had to lean on Pepa for a place to stay, Sam hasn’t been too stable.

Treach clearly isn’t convinced Sam is ready to welcome a baby with his daughter. During the sit down at the jewelry store, Treach drilled into Sam the seriousness of having another baby and emphasized that “it’s a whole different concern” for him now.

Egypt’s dad was already upset after Sam’s arrest in Las Vegas following an altercation that he and Egypt were involved in. It wasn’t only about the legal issues that followed either.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He was worried that getting into fights the way this GUHH had done would lead to gun violence and that one or both of them would end up getting hurt or worse.

Sam seems to understand that Treach isn’t playing around, it’s time to put all their talks into action and get himself together before welcoming another child.

Will Sam be able to stay out of trouble and provide for his growing family? It’s definitely going to be a hot topic this season on Growing Up Hip Hop.

Season 7 of Growing Up Hip Hop premieres on Thursday, January 5 at 9/8c on WEtv.