Growing Up Hip Hop: Sam opens up to Layzie about his desire to be on stage as legal trouble looms

Layzie Bone gives Sam advice on making it in the music industry. Pic credit: WE tv

As his wedding day gets closer, Sam Mattick sits down with Layzie Bone from Bone Thugz-N-Harmony to talk about his career goals when the conversation takes a serious turn and Layzie tries to give Sam some advice.

In this exclusive Growing Up Hip Hop sneak peek, we see the meetup between Sam and Layzie, where Sam admits that he really wants to be the star. He confesses that he’s been busy behind the scenes, writing a lot of content Egypt and he even says he wrote some of Pepa stuff too.

So when Sam says he wants to get on the stage too, Lazyie points out that he’s not just a writer then.

Then, Layzie brings up Sam’s four felony charges and the legal trouble he’s facing. Apparently, Layzie thinks that Sam is too relaxed about the fight that could find him serving time.

With his court dating coming up, Sam says that the best thing he can do right now is to “support Egypt.” He’s even taken to teaching his soon-to-be wife how to record her own music, possibly just in case he does end up going to jail.

You Have 4 Felonies Clean It Up! | Growing Up Hip Hop

