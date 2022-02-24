Growing Up Hip Hop: Eric is pressed that Layzie didn’t tell him he had a part in the documentary about Eazy-E

Lil Eazy-E confronts Layzie about his part in his dad’s documentary. Pic credit: WEtv

On the next episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, things will get tense for Lil Eazy-E and Layzie Bone when the subject of Eazy-E’s documentary comes up.

Just a few episodes ago, we saw them talk about the documentary when Lil Eazy-E said he was worried about the “Pandora’s box” making the film could open up. It’s no secret that he and others have voiced their concern about the way Eazy-E died and what may have really happened.

While they talked about the documentary itself, Lil Eazy-E is upset because Layzie didn’t tell him that he took part in it, and he made sure to confront his “big brother” for holding out on him.

In this exclusive Growing Up Hip Hop Sneak Peek, Layzie explains why he didn’t say anything about his part in the documentary, and it’s not as serious as Lil Eazy-E made it all sound. It turns out that Layzie thought he knew about his involvement.

So when they talked about the documentary itself, he didn’t feel like he needed to confess anything, though he knows Eazy’s son doesn’t want any part of the doc himself.

Check out the clip for yourself, and make sure to tune in to see how this conversation plays out.

I Would NEVER Withhold Information! | Growing Up Hip Hop

Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.