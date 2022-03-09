Growing Up Hip Hop: Briana takes accountability for drama with Egypt and Sam during chat with Pepa

Pepa comes face to face with Briana on Growing Up Hip Hop. Pic credit: WEtv

It’s time to clear the air this week on Growing Up Hip Hop, and it all goes down when Pepa meets up with Briana Latrise to squash their beef over drama with Sam and Egypt.

Briana was close to Egypt at one time, but things fell apart fast after Egypt started dating Sam. As her relationship with Sam got more serious, Egypt’s friendship with Briana began to fall apart, primarily because of things that Briana said about Sam.

Naturally, Pepa is very protective of her daughter, and she doesn’t have any issues with Sam either. So when it came to Briana, Pepa had a big problem.

Now, Briana has a new man, and he has ties to Pep, so he pushed for the two to come together and work out their differences.

Despite Briana telling Pepa that her face is “terrifying” her as she tries to explain, Egypt’s former friend takes accountability for what she said and did. She called the drama a “miscommunication” but owned up about making jokes and being insensitive when criticizing Sam.

At one point, she even blamed Sam for a fight she got into with Egypt.

She said she was “there for Egypt” and admitted that she thought Sam would “be temporary.” Now that Sam and Egypt are getting married. Briana wants to clear the air because she still wants to be around them all.

Watch this emotional clip as Pepa and Briana finally come together to work things out, and be sure to tune in to see how it all plays out.

Your Face Is Terrifying Me 😲 Growing Up Hip Hop

Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.