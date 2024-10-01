Gretchen Rossi slams former RHOC co-star Tamra Judge as ‘evil, manipulative, and conniving’

Gretchen Rossi is done playing nice with former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Tamra Judge and has issued a blistering new statement about her sworn enemy.

The two shared the screen for several years on RHOC, but their dynamic was anything but pleasant.

Late last month, Gretchen spoke out about Tamra’s war of words with Ryan Boyajian in a new episode of the Bravo reality series.

At the time, Gretchen leaped to Ryan’s defense, claiming that Tamra did something similar to her and her husband, Slade Smiley, and would “play the victim” when he called her out.

Now, Gretchen is doubling down on her sentiments about Tamra.

Gretchen hosted a Q&A on Instagram and was asked what she thought of Tamra’s behavior this season.

Tamra has been coming for many of her castmates, including Shannon Beador, who was her close friend for years, so fans and fellow cast members believe she has zero loyalty to anyone.

Gretchen is stunned by what Tamra has been getting away with

Gretchen dished that she believes it’s “sad” Tamra has been getting away with “harming so many people for years now.”

“It seems she can never be loyal to anyone now (especially her so called friends),” the 45-year-old added.

In fact, Gretchen believes Tamra has only ever been loyal to her paycheck.

Speaking from experience, Gretchen said that Tamra’s schtick is making up “horrible lies about people with no remorse of how it affects their actual lives.”

The legacy cast member claimed Tamra would “destroy your character, your livelihood, your business etc under the guise of claiming she’s a ‘truth teller.'”

Gretchen can see that the audience now realizes what Tamra says is “anything but the truth.”

The former cast member said she had stayed silent long enough, but the “remarks about Ryan” triggered her.

Gretchen was confused about why Tamra thought she could go after the men “and not expect them to speak up.”

Several other RHOC alums, including Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson, and Lizzie Rovsek, have recently called out Tamra, signaling that her former co-stars are ready to talk about their time on the show with her.

For her part, Tamra walked back her statements about Ryan after he sent her legal documents.

Could Tamra bail on the RHOC Season 18 reunion?

With a reunion on the horizon, there’s still plenty of time for more drama to occur, but we really could be witnessing the downfall of Tamra before our very eyes.

We wouldn’t be surprised if she opted to bail on the reunion because it’s looking increasingly like she can’t handle the heat.

She’s made it her mission to use other people for storylines, but that no longer works because she’s stooping to low levels to deflect attention from her personal life.

Could you imagine if RHOC Season 19 brought Gretchen, Kelly, and Vicki back to go to war with Tamra?

We think she’d probably refuse to film because how could she go up against those three?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.