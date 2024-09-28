Former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi accuses Tamra Judge of playing the ‘victim’ in feud with Ryan Boyajian

A former The Real Housewives of Orange County star is getting involved in the ongoing drama between Tamra Judge and Ryan Boyajian.

Gretchen Rossi, who co-starred with Tamra for several years on the long-running reality series, has leaped to Ryan’s defense after one of the most shocking episodes in a long time.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan came face-to-face with Tamra at Katie Ginella’s dinner party, and things got heated pretty quickly.

The dinner was surprisingly cordial—until Tamra confronted Ryan about going on a podcast and talking about both Tamra and Eddie.

In Ryan’s defense, he came for Tamra after she spent the entirety of Season 17 spreading rumors about him, so it was perfectly plausible that he would want to defend himself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, Tamra thought it was a good idea to bring up details about Ryan’s personal life that may be inaccurate before storming out of the event.

It was bizarre, to say the least, but Ryan doubled down on his sentiments about Tamra on Instagram by saying that her “schtick is old.”

“We (the fans of the show) have evolved and grown up-your lying, scheming, self produced, drunkenness, nakedness, trailer trash behavior is circa 10 years ago.”

Gretchen defends Ryan. Pic credit: @ryanboyajian/Instagram

He went on to call her “gross” and told her to take a look in the mirror and read comments online to know what the fans think of her.

Gretchen is so over Tamra

Gretchen took to the comments section to tell Ryan that his situation with Tamra reminds her of “what she would do to Slade & I constantly.”

“She would talk mad s–t about Slade & then the second he defended himself or called her out on her BS, she would cry & play victim.”

“It’s the same old story just different characters,” Gretchen added.

“I’m so sorry you two are going through this. We love you guys,” the former star shared.

It has been a difficult season for Tamra because she’s been feeling the heat like never before.

Tamra is feeling the heat this season

The outspoken RHOC star is no stranger to being called out, but things have shifted this season because she usually has some fans in her corner.

All you have to do is look at the reaction on social media to conclude that things will not go her way at the reunion.

Maybe Ryan’s right; her unhinged behavior worked on the show a decade ago.

Time will tell whether Bravo and producers will decide for Tamra to leave the show.

It wouldn’t be the first time.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.