GoOats on Shark Tank: What makes these oatmeal bites special and where can you buy them?

GoOats will be featured this week on Shark Tank, giving viewers a look at the yummy bite-sized oatmeal treats.

Much like several other foods or snack products that appeared on the ABC show, these are a healthy option for both kids and adults.

Here are more details on why GoOats are so special and where to purchase them online at a store near you!

What makes the GoOats so special?

Nahum Jeannot is the founder and Chief Oatmeal Officer (COO) of GoOats. He created the GoOats product based on inspiration he received from his mother and grandmother.

He says they instilled the concept in him since he was young of always eating healthy. Jeannot recalls coming down to a bowl of oatmeal made from scratch each morning as he was growing up.

With GoOats, kids and adults get that oatmeal minus the bowl, making it healthy and convenient. That’s because they are bite-sized balls that feature steel-cut oats and other healthy ingredients.



Basically, not everyone has the time to cook that healthy oatmeal breakfast. Thanks to GoOats, kids and adults can grab these on the go for a nutritious food choice as they embark on a busy day, or really any time during the day.

The GoOats are a combination of steel-cut oats, farm-fresh dairy, and natural flavors to create oatmeal in a ball.

The inside features creamy steel-cut oats with natural flavors such as Vermont maple syrup, blueberries, or apples. The outside of the oatmeal balls has a crispy texture. They can even be stored in a freezer for up to 18 months and microwaved for a different taste.

Each pack of GoOats includes three servings of three pieces. They contain a good bit of carbohydrates and are low in fat. They also include a small bit of dietary fiber and protein.

They come in four different flavor options with Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Cran-Walnut, and Maple Brown Sugar varieties.

GoOats is the latest food product with a chance to shine thanks to the Shark Tank show. Other edible products on the show have included Cauliflower Pizza and P-Nuff Crunch.

Where to buy GoOats as seen on Shark Tank

Right now, the easiest way for most customers to purchase the bite-sized treats is online directly through the official GoOats website here. Customers can opt for a four-pack of all four flavors or an eight pack containing two packs of each flavor.

They are also available for purchase at stores in select cities in the United States, with Whole Foods among the popular options for customers. Only a handful of states may offer them at the moment.

GoOats provides a handy store locator here to see which stores in various cities across the country have them. Among the states with locations currently offering GoOats are Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

While some viewers just learned of GoOats on Shark Tank for the first time, other consumers are already enjoying these bite-sized oatmeal treats, even claiming their kids are obsessed. With the help of Shark Tank, even more customers will likely discover them and start to enjoy them!

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.