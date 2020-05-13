Slate on Shark Tank: Where to buy this chocolate milk and what makes it special

Tonight, Shark Tank is full of delicious-sounding new food and drink products! One of the products that will be pitched to the sharks is Slate – a chocolate milk drink.

Josh Belinsky and Manny Lubin started the company because of their longtime love of chocolate milk. However, they wanted to bring a new version to young adults.

Josh and Manny met at Northeastern University in Boston. They were both involved in startups and were interested in starting their own.

What is actually in Slate milk?

In short, they wanted to reduce lactose (which causes many consumers to reach for non-dairy milk), reduce sugar, and increase shelf life. They ended up creating a drink that is full of protein, vitamins, and electrolytes!

The friends also claim that their version of chocolate milk tastes really good. They used ultrafiltration, which eliminates the lactose that causes an upset stomach.

They reduced the sugar and added monk fruit, which is marketed as a healthier sweetener. In addition, the product is in a can, which allows the shelf life to increase to one year.

They do not require refrigeration, but Slate says the milk tastes best cold. With regular versions of chocolate milk, it expires fairly quickly.

Slate milk is also nut-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and 100 percent natural for everyone looking for a healthy alternative to chocolate milk.

They also boast 75 percent less sugar than regular chocolate milk. The product is made from 30 family-owned dairy farms in New York.

Right now, Slate milk comes in three different flavors

Slate milk comes in Classic Chocolate, Mocha Flip (which also contains 150 mg caffeine), and Dark Chocolate.

The friends believe that their product is also geared toward young adults because of the slick packaging. You don’t find any cartoon cows on their cans.

Slate milk also aims to help farmers. Dairy farmers report that non-dairy milk substitutes are hurting their businesses.

Slate is made with real milk.

The product is available to purchase online. You can buy the flavors separately or in a variety pack. They all sound delicious!

According to Slate’s Instagram page, it seems that they are starting to stock in retail locations as well.

Will the sharks like Slate milk when they give it a taste test? Find out tonight!

In addition to Slate, the sharks will be reviewing Salted – a company featuring brands like Cauliflower Pizza and $5 Salad Company.

Will these companies do better than Proven Skincare did last week?

Shark Tank airs Wednesdays at 10/9c and Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.