Gold Rush Season 15: What happened to Rick Ness’ face?

Rick Ness, a beloved cast member on Discovery Channel’s Gold Rush, has recently drawn attention due to noticeable changes in his facial appearance, particularly his nose.

These alterations have sparked widespread speculation, with discussions focusing on potential health issues, past substance use, and personal challenges.

In 2018, Ness faced the profound loss of his mother to cancer, an event that significantly impacted his mental health.

He candidly shared his struggles with depression during this period, leading him to take a hiatus from the show after Season 12 to prioritize his well-being.

During this time, Ness acknowledged turning to drug use as a coping mechanism.

Upon his return in Season 15, viewers observed distinct changes in Ness’ facial features, especially his nose.

The rumors surrounding Rick Ness’ physical changes

This led to various speculations, including rumors of severe facial injuries sustained during filming, cosmetic surgery, or the long-term effects of substance abuse.

However, there is no concrete evidence to support claims of injuries or surgical procedures.

Medical experts note that chronic drug use, particularly substances like cocaine, can cause significant damage to nasal tissues and structures.

Regular insufflation can lead to the deterioration of the nasal septum and surrounding areas, potentially resulting in noticeable changes to the nose’s appearance.

While Ness has been open about his past drug use, he has not confirmed any direct correlation between this and the alterations in his facial features.

Additionally, factors such as natural aging and weight fluctuations can contribute to changes in facial appearance.

Ness’ experiences with personal loss, mental health challenges, and the demanding nature of his profession may have collectively influenced his physical transformation.

As of now, Rick Ness has not publicly addressed the specific reasons behind the changes in his facial appearance.

Fans and viewers continue to express concern and curiosity, but in the absence of official statements, any conclusions remain speculative.

Rick Ness continues to strive in Gold Rush Season 15 after setbacks

Rick Ness has faced a rocky start in Gold Rush Season 15, struggling with equipment failures and operational setbacks. Five weeks in, he had yet to produce any gold, raising concerns among his crew and fans.

However, Ness managed to turn things around with strategic problem-solving, relocating an eight-inch pump to overcome groundwater challenges.

His efforts finally paid off as his team struck gold, recovering 315.71 ounces worth over three-quarters of a million dollars. This marks one of his most successful hauls in Rally Valley.

Gold Rush airs Fridays at 8/7c on Discovery.