Gold Rush fans concerned about Rick Ness’ physical changes in Season 15

Season 15 of Gold Rush has officially premiered, launching on Friday to the delight of fans.

Viewers are eagerly tuning in for the high-stakes mining adventures featuring Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, and Rick Ness.

While viewers are excited for the latest chapter of the Discovery Channel hit, concern has been mounting over Rick Ness’ noticeable physical transformation ahead of the season’s debut.

Fans took to social media and online forums to express their worries.

One Reddit user wrote, “I don’t want to be that person, but dang Rick looks bad. How can he look worse than last year? He’s my fave and I wish him well, but daang. Hope he’s healthy.”

Another chimed in, “Crazy how he’s changed!”

Others pointed out specific features, with one user noting, “He looks sick. His nose looks really different,” and another speculating, “That’s what a drug-collapsed septum looks like. It’s unfortunate.”

Pic credit: u/Mrs-Colbert/Feisty_Fox_7670/I3lackcell/imajes/r/goldrush/Reddit

Rick Ness’ struggles led to a hiatus from Gold Rush

Rick Ness has faced significant personal and professional challenges in recent years. After Season 12, Ness took a break from Gold Rush following the loss of his mother and the financial strain that accompanied over a decade in the mining industry.

During this difficult period, Ness battled depression and reportedly turned to drug use to cope with his grief and stress. His return in Season 14 marked a determined effort to rebuild his life and career, including selling his mother’s house as part of his journey to recovery.

In Season 15, however, fans have observed noticeable changes in Rick’s facial appearance, specifically around his nose.

According to reports from various sources, including TV Insider, there have been persistent rumors suggesting that Ness may have suffered injuries while filming, which allegedly included broken facial bones and lost teeth.

However, there is no concrete evidence to substantiate these claims, leading to speculation among viewers.

Did Rick Ness have cosmetic surgery?

Some fans believe that Ness’ changing appearance could be attributed to potential surgical procedures. Despite the ongoing speculation, there is no verifiable proof that Rick underwent any cosmetic surgery between seasons.

Lifestyle factors such as weight fluctuations, aging, or long-term effects of past drug use may also be contributing to his altered appearance. Prolonged drug use can damage facial tissues and blood vessels, potentially leading to significant changes over time.

While the speculation continues, Ness has yet to address the changes or the rumors surrounding his health publicly.

As Gold Rush Season 15 unfolds, viewers remain hopeful that Ness’ journey will take a positive turn, both on and off the screen. For now, fans will continue to watch closely as he and his team chase fortune and redemption in the gold-rich terrain of Alaska.

Gold Rush aris Fridays at 8/7c on Discovery.