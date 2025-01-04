Gold Rush Season 15 Episodes 8 & 9: Rick Ness scores another big payday at Rally Valley

Episodes 8 and 9 of Gold Rush Season 15 delivered big wins and bigger challenges for Rick Ness and his crew as they pushed Rally Valley to its limits.

After three days of sluicing, Ness added over 300 ounces to his 1,500-ounce season goal, inching closer to a potential breakthrough.

However, uncertainty surrounding his water license for the Duncan Creek claim loomed, adding pressure to capitalize on the cut’s final days.

In Season 15 of Gold Rush, Rick Ness faced a significant setback when the Yukon Water Board denied his application for a new water license.

The board cited concerns about the feasibility of his proposed operating plan.

This decision jeopardized his mining operations at Duncan Creek, as the current license was set to expire on April 8, 2025, leaving him with limited time to address the Yukon Water Board’s concerns and secure approval.

Rick’s crew overcome struggles in Ralley Valley

As the crew dug 160 feet into the Rally Valley cut, water began seeping in, threatening operations.

To keep the sluicing going, they had to move their only working pump to drain the cut.

The team rallied in an all-hands-on-deck effort, though progress was briefly delayed by a flat tire on a rock truck.

With the help of a 700 excavator, they replaced the tire and pressed on.

Despite setbacks like rock slides and flooding, Ness’ team managed another impressive payday.

The wash plant Monster Red processed 181.87 ounces of gold, worth an estimated $454,000. With Rally Valley nearing its end, the crew eyed one last big haul from the cut.

Parker Schnabel gives Rick Ness advice on his water license issue

In Episode 9, Ness met with fellow miner Parker Schnabel for advice on navigating water license issues.

Ness, who is considering purchasing the Dominion Creek claim, acknowledged the claim’s uselessness without a valid water license.

The conversation provided perspective and reignited Ness’ determination to stay in the game.

Back at Duncan Creek, Ness’ crew geared up for a final Rally Valley payday. Buzz Legault was tasked with stockpiling pay near the wash plant Rocky and preparing to pivot to the Bench Cut.

However, unexpected permafrost and frozen bedrock compounded by sub-zero temperatures slowed progress.

Ness had misjudged how long the area would take to thaw, forcing the team to survey alternative locations. Meanwhile, the crew ran the last of Rally Valley’s pay dirt.

The final weigh-in revealed a stunning total: 929.75 ounces of gold, worth over $2.3 million. The milestone was a testament to the team’s perseverance and resourcefulness through a grueling season.

As Rally Valley closes its chapter, Ness faces critical decisions on where to focus next.

The weight of the water license dilemma and the hunt for productive new ground will test his leadership and resolve.

Gold Rush Season 15 airs Fridays at 8/7c on Discovery Channel.