Gold Rush Season 15 spoilers: Rick Ness’ water license verdict revealed

In a significant development for Gold Rush fans, Rick Ness’ mining operations face a critical setback due to water license complications.

The Yukon Water Board recently denied Ness’ application for a new water license, a decision that could profoundly impact his future in the mining industry.

The Board’s decision, issued on November 18, 2024, highlighted concerns about the feasibility of Ness’ proposed operating plan.

The plan encompassed reclamation activities across 96 new grants and 99 existing grants.

The Board determined that completing such an extensive plan within the license term was unrealistic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Additionally, Ness’ acknowledgment that the upcoming 2025 operating season would focus primarily on existing cuts and ongoing regulatory processes further influenced the Board’s decision.

Consequently, the Board returned the operating plan, citing its unachievability within the specified timeframe.

Rick Ness has a limited time frame to strike gold

This decision has immediate and far-reaching implications for Ness’ mining endeavors. Without the necessary water license, his ability to conduct placer mining operations is severely restricted, potentially halting his activities at Duncan Creek.

The current license is set to expire on April 8, 2025, leaving Ness with limited time to address the Board’s concerns and secure approval.

Ness’ journey has been fraught with challenges. After a hiatus to address personal issues, including depression and financial setbacks, he returned to Gold Rush with renewed determination.

Season 15 saw him aiming for an ambitious 1,500-ounce gold target at Rally Valley. However, the denial of his water license poses a significant obstacle to achieving this goal.

The mining community and fans alike are closely monitoring the situation.

Securing water licenses is a critical component of placer mining in the Yukon, and the Board’s stringent evaluation process underscores the importance of realistic and achievable operating plans.

Ness’ experience serves as a poignant reminder of the regulatory challenges miners face, regardless of their experience or determination.

Rick Ness pushes on despite the water licensing turmoil

As the expiration date of his current license approaches, Ness faces a pivotal decision: revise his operating plan to meet the Board’s criteria or explore alternative avenues to continue his mining operations.

So far, Ness has continued his operations, but not without mounting issues. As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, in Season 15, Episode 3, Ness encountered a significant setback at his Rally Valley site.

As his team prepared to commence sluicing, the excavation area was unexpectedly inundated with a thick, muddy slurry. This flooding resulted from unstable walls collapsing into the cut, creating a quicksand-like environment that trapped Ness’s excavator.

The crew faced the urgent task of rescuing the sinking machinery to prevent further delays.

To address the crisis, Ness employed a 40-year-old hydraulic cannon, known as a monitor, to pump water and dilute the dense slurry.

The monitor operated continuously for 24 hours, aiming to liquefy the thick mud so it could be removed using a trash pump. This approach was intended to free the excavator and allow sluicing operations to resume.

It is unclear how the water licensing issue with affect Rick’s career in future seasons of the series.

Gold Rush airs Fridays at 8/7c on Discovery Channel.